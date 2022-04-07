Google introduces reactions with emojis in Google Docs, this is how they will work

Progressively you will have the option to add emojis in Google Docs / Photo: Getty Images

Google left in the past security flaws and is currently in the process of introducing a new feature to its ‘online’ word processor, Google Docsallowing to express reactions to words or phrases of documents by using emoji.

How can you add emojis to Google Docs?

To access the reactions in Google Docsyou must follow the following instructions:

Hover over a word of the document

of the document Click on the icon ‘ add reaction ‘.

‘. Once preferences have been set Google Docsthese will be transferred directly to google-chat.

Google Docs will allow its users to interact through emojis / Photo: Getty Images

These emojis can also be modify by gender and they have neutral options of genre. In this case, Google has specified that preferences and skin tone are saved individually with each emoji.

What do I need to have to access this option?

As explained by the company in its official update portalis making available to users Emoji 14.0a set of emojis, included in the latest version of Google Docswhich has several options to reflect moods.

If the user chooses an emoji with a certain skin color, this will also be reflected in the Google messaging service. However, both applications can be used to update the emoji preferences.

From when will the option of Emojis be in Google Docs?

Quick release domains started on 5th of April with 15 days of visibilitywhile the scheduled release will start next April 20thLikewise, with a space of two weeks for its visibility.

When can I start using emojis in Google Docs? From April 20, 2022 for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus.

This feature, which is already available in other applications such as Slack, Instagram, or iMessageand in which WhatsApp has been working for a few months, it gives users the opportunity to comment on something without having to write a word or a phrase.