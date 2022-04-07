Gaslit: Julia Roberts’ series about Watergate comes to Starzplay

It has not yet been released and the series of Gaslit It’s already giving a lot to talk about. Because let’s be honest, there are few things in life that are as intriguing as the scandal that shaped US politics in the 1970s.

This new production from the director matt rossreconstructs the tragic events that occurred during the presidency of Nixon, through a modern lens. On Gaslit key characters who were forgotten are placed in the spotlight and those responsible who helped commit horrific crimes are named again. The first season of the series is based on the podcast created by Robbie Pickering, called Slow Burn. If you have heard it before, then you know that this series will be part of the most anticipated TV series premieres of 2022.

When does Gaslit premiere?

Although the reveal of the trailer has left us wanting to see the new limited series, we will have to wait a little over a month, because Gaslit opens on April 24, 2022.

What is the distribution of Gaslit?

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in the first images of Watergate. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / Courtesy of Starzplay.

Sean Penn plays prosecutor John Mitchell.

This is not the first time that the actor has brought a story to the streaming platformshe did it first with the series The Firstin 2018. On this occasion, the American actor Sean Penn looks unrecognizable in the first images of the series Gaslit like the prosecutor John Mitchell. This man was the right hand of the President Richard Nixonwho remained in power from 1969 to 1974.

Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell

no one better than Julia Roberts to interpret to Martha Mitchellthe prosecutor’s wife John Mitchell. the actress of Pretty Women is becoming one of the most famous names in the streaming platforms with movie classics that are always worth reliving like Erin Brockovichwhich earned him an Oscar Award in 2022, and series like home coming of 2018.

Dan Stevens isJohn Dean

Dan Stevens as John Dean. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

Surely you recognize the actor’s face from his roles in Beauty And The Beast and Downton Abbey (there are those who never recovered from his departure from the series). In the limited series Gaslit, dan stevens plays the role of counselor White House during the presidency of Richard Nixon.

What is Gaslit about?

Gaslit revolves around Martha Mitchellinterpreted by Julia Robertsthe wife of the prosecutor and best friend of the President Richard Nixon, John Mitchell. roberts brings to life a determined woman from Arkansas who is known for saying exactly what’s on her mind (straight up). Despite being part of a Republican marriage, Martha was the first person to speak publicly about Nixon’s involvement in Watergateputting her husband between a rock and a hard place.

What is Watergate, the true story that inspired Gaslit?

For those of us born a few years after the seventies, the scandal of Watergate, but the facts that emerged from that political tumult changed many things in the history of the United States. It all started with the arrest of five individuals who tried to break into the Democratic Party headquarters in Washington. That event triggered an unprecedented investigation, revealing just how far the White House had gone to spy on journalists and political rivals. We all know the end, it ended with the resignation of Richard Nixonbut to know everything that happened during the scandal, we will have to see Gaslit.

Where can you see Gaslit?

you can enjoy Gaslit from your house in the Starzplay streaming platform in Latin America and on STARZ in the US and Canada. Specifically, the streaming service is available on the STARZPLAY app in Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Mexico, and in the rest of Latin America through Apple TV Channels.

Gaslit’s trailer

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

2:01 minutes were enough to get us hooked on the new series, since the performance of Julia Roberts What Martha Mitchell it’s just electrifying. We expected nothing less from the winner of the Oscar awards.