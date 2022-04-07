Full trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos’ with Nicole Kidman completely transformed into Lucille Ball

Lucille Ball was an American actress who conquered the hearts of the public with her television program ‘I love Lucy‘. However, like many other characters in the Hollywood industry, Lucille also had her dark age accompanied by problems with her husband and even racial discrimination by the public. On the new Amazon Studios tape, ‘Being the Ricardos‘, Nicole Kidman brings the actress to life while Javier Bardem is in charge of interpreting the husband of Lucille, Desi Arnaz.

The director and screenwriter of the project, Aaron Sorkins, has wanted to give another approach to the story of ‘I love Lucy’ and its protagonist. We recently saw a brief and intense preview where we barely got a glimpse of Kidman in the role of Lucille. Now the full trailer for the Prime Video original movie has been released and we’ve been blown away by the cast’s transformations.

Nicole is unrecognizable with the costumes of the time and Lucille’s red hair. Javier Bardem He also seems to have managed to get into the role of the Cuban completely.

This sneak peek reveals even more about the couple’s history and reminds us of some of the obstacles historical ones that Lucille and Desi encountered during their tumultuous marriage. With rumors of infidelity, communist sympathies and the potential failure of ‘I Love Lucy’ putting pressure on the couple, Sorkin’s production appears to deliver on his promise to focus on the people behind all that’s superficial.





‘Being the Ricardos’ poster | Amazon Studios

We can also see how Nicole takes on the role of Lucille on the show, and shows that not everything was so pretty and funny how it looked from outside. Moreover, it seems that this film could give rise to many tears and arguments more than the laughs that audiences of ‘I love Lucy’ were used to.

In a recent conversation with Chris Rock, Kidman wanted to explain that the biopic will not be another version of the television program but tells the whole story that goes with it: “The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks that we are remaking the program ‘I love Lucy ‘, and it’s not like that. It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It’s actually something very deep“. It has been disclosed that the tape will also show the racial barriers to which the couple had to face due to the discrimination suffered by Desi for being Cuban.

Amazon Studios to Premiere ‘Being the Ricardos’ in theaters December 10 and globally on Prime Video December 21.