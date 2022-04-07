FRIENDS: This is the reason why Reese Witherspoon did not want to participate in the series again

One of the actresses invited to the Friends series was Reese Witherspoon who played Rachel Green’s sister in some episodes. Some fans wondered why she didn’t participate more, and there is an unusual reason why she didn’t want to.

Jill Green is a spoiled young woman who wants to imitate her older sister when her parents decide to stop paying for her whims. At first Rachel is happy to have her sister but this doesn’t last long when she notices that she wants to seduce Ross.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker