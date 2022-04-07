FRIENDS: This is the reason why Reese Witherspoon did not want to participate in the series again

One of the actresses invited to the Friends series was Reese Witherspoon who played Rachel Green’s sister in some episodes. Some fans wondered why she didn’t participate more, and there is an unusual reason why she didn’t want to.

Jill Green is a spoiled young woman who wants to imitate her older sister when her parents decide to stop paying for her whims. At first Rachel is happy to have her sister but this doesn’t last long when she notices that she wants to seduce Ross.

For years it was thought that Reese witherspoon he did not return to the series due to his busy schedule. However, Ella Reese confessed a while ago that she did not want to repeat that experience for fear of performing in front of a live audience.

“That’s why I’ve never done it again. They asked me to come back and I had to say no. I just couldn’t. She was terrified when we filmed, ”recalled the actress.

before this argumentthe writers had to adapt the following scenes so that it was another of Rachel’s sisters who visited her in the future.

among some Famous Guests on Friends included Robin Williams, Billy Cristal, Brad Pitt, Tom Seleck, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

