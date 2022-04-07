Fortnite – Wear a costume and place weapon schematics at Synapse Station: How to complete the challenge

The fight against the OI forces is far from over and new missions are added to your Fortnite log every week. This time we have had some somewhat complicated challenges or, rather, somewhat messy for many players. One of them is “Use a disguise kit and place weapon schematics at Synapse Station.” Once done, we realize that it is much easier than it seems, although the mission may set you back a bit from the start as you do not know where to find the costume, the plans or the exact place where you have to deposit them.

Where to find the costume and where to leave the schematics?

The costume is on a large rock that is located to the west of the synapse station (marked in the following image with an x). All we have to do is approach the location, because if we are close enough we will be marked on the map with an exclamation mark and we will be able to see how it “shines” on the ground. Once we have taken the costume, our character will transform and we will have to go quickly to complete the second part of the mission (marked in the image with a circle) to solve the challenge once and for all.

X: place of disguise, point: place of delivery of schemes

The truth is that we will not have to make much of an effort, since to place the plans we will have to go to the laboratories that are in the Synapse Station lake area. In the first of the buildings, in the area at the bottom to the left of the instance, we will find a mark on the ground that will invite us to place the plans. Once done, we can complete this Fortnite challenge and continue with our game normally, without having to worry about the Resistance Missions until next week. However, you already know that these are not the only challenges that we must complete.