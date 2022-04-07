Fortnite: these are the secret places on the map where there are a lot of chests | EpicGames | videogames | Video game

Fornite has become one of the most versatile video games of recent times. With its great popularity, this cross-platform game allows users of Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X They can play and fight each other. As is known, in recent days, the famous video game has started the ‘Resistance’, a title that brings together different novelties of the current Season 2, episode 3.

Along the same lines, we have prepared a top of places where we will find the largest number of chests that will also help you to achieve the weekly challenges of the game.

YOU CAN SEE: Fortnite: these are the news of the new update 20.10

If you have been playing Fortnite for a long time, you should know that chests are essential to be able to be armed in the development of battles.

Therefore, the best way to get items is through the chests that are distributed throughout the map.

Finding them is not a very difficult task; however, some of these can be seen with the naked eye, as well as hidden on the roof of a house in the game.

In the end, each player must be expectant in every corner of the game, both visually and audibly, since the chests that are close to us will emit a very peculiar sound that can bring us closer to each of these.

Then we leave you the 5 best places where you will find more chests: