Fast & Furious Crossroads will be removed from stores in April

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Fast & Furious Crossroadsthe racing video game based on the film saga with Vin Diesel as the protagonist, will be withdrawn from stores next April 29, 2022. Published last August 2020, the title developed by Slightly Mad Studios (Project Cars) will be officially discontinued from digital portals in just a few weeks.

What will happen if you already bought Fast & Furious Crossroads?

Those who had bought Fast & Furious Crossroads they will be able to continue downloading and playing it if they purchased it on the PS4, Xbox One or Steam digital portals, since it is linked to our library. Otherwise, as of April 29 it will not be possible to get hold of it as it is removed from the headers of said platforms.

In the same way, downloadable content can still be used and the online servers will remain active until new notice. The message published on the official portal of the game has been concise, brief and without explanations. The details of this decision have not been disclosed.

Fast & Furious Crossroads

A critical disaster with a Metacritic for oblivion

The reality is that Fast & Furious Crossroads was a real fiasco at the critical level. In the absence of knowing how its commercial performance was, it is to be hoped that it has not fulfilled the expectations around such a massive license – the eighth most successful film franchise of all time.

Judging by the Metacritic aggregator portal, the game has a 35 out of 100 in its PS4 version; 34 out of 100 on PC; and a 49 out of 100 on Xbox. User opinions are equally suspenseful.

In our analysis we concluded by saying that “within Fast & Furious Crossroads there is the F&F game that we always wanted to play —at least in the post-Tuning DNA of the series—, with crazy action scenes, arcade control and everything for the adrenaline. But the outer shell is that of a game that needs at least 1 more year of work”.

