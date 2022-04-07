Fashion designer on Roblox earns up to $90,000 per month and $900,000 per year selling his creations

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Although it was not originally intended for that, Roblox can become a video game where if you have a talent for creating some items and also for business, you can generate some money or a lot like the following case of a creator who earns up to $90,000 in the title dollars a month selling virtual items like $0.94 earrings and $1.24 fur hoods.

You can read: 16-year-old has made more than $1.7 million dollars reselling PS5 and Xbox Series X

His name is Samuel Jordan, 21, who is a very popular fashion designer on Roblox, where he is known by his alias Builder_Boy, a video game where he says he has sold more than 23 million digital items such as headbands and hats. on the platform, including around 2 million units of his best-selling item, a pair of diamond earrings, costing 75 Robux, or around $0.94, earning him a whopping $900,000 in 2021, something like 700 million Chilean pesos and the previous year, about $600,000 dollars, 470 million pesos with the current conversion.

As indicated on the Business Insider site, it all started when, after spending a couple of years playing, some friends asked him for his help to create a game.

“Back then there was no money to earn. Only the kids had fun doing things they wanted to play, so there were no tutorials. So through trial and error, I learned how to use their construction system to make maps, levels and characters, she said.

As a potential pro creator, he was able to participate in one of the Roblox accelerator programs in 2019, hosted by the company at its headquarters in San Mateo, CA, where for four months the company offered him access to its experts and helped him incubate creative ideas. games. After that, he joined Roblox’s avatar marketplace program, where he began designing digital fashion accessories for users.

Continue reading the story

In order to create his virtual designs, Jordan mentions that it is necessary to know how to use 3D apps like Blender and Substance, but that viral games are still being designed with Roblox’s own Studio program where, as he did when he started, it is not require 3D modeling skills.

Remember that you can win 80,000 pesos to spend on video games with Tarreo.com and DALE Card! Here is all the information. (IT’S FREE)