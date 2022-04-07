Fantastic Beasts and A Game of Keys, in theaters April 8

04.07.2022 7:21 p.m.



Movie lovers will find themselves in the coming months with a long list of film premieres very interesting. Knowing their titles, plots, and actors is the first step in deciding which ones to watch.

Are movies are going to be released from here to summer and they are, in many cases, titles expected by fans for a long time. The rest will surprise those who sit in the seats to have a good time. They promise the perfect combination of fun and art.

The most immediate releases

In the relationship of Billboard premieres for the next few weeks These four films stand out.

‘Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets’

This film will attract the attention of the followers of two very emblematic actors: the Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. This is the third title in the series. fantastic animals. Redmayne plays a magizoologist whose way of working will become the protagonist of this fantasy film.

‘The game of keys’

Another of the film premieres that many fans of Spanish cinema have been waiting for days is The game of keys. Starring Look Ibarguren and Fernando Guallar, narrates how a group of couples of friends play this dangerous adventure. Luck will decide who they will have sex with that night. Undoubtedly, it is a comedy that will make the viewer have a pleasant time and leave the cinema with a big smile and that will invite more than one to reflect.

‘Venicephrenia’

Venicephrenia It is the step from comedy to terror in this month of April. This movie is directed by Alex de la Iglesia and counts in its distribution with Ingrid Garcia-Jonsson. The story he narrates is worthy of a scary afternoon: the inhabitants of Venice decide end all tourism of this Italian city. A group of Spaniards who have traveled there will have to fight to get out of this terrifying experience alive.

‘The Northman’

This action film is one of the films that will be part of the Billboard premieres in the coming weeks. With historical and suspenseful notes, the argument of north man centers on a Norse prince seeking revenge on his father’s murderers. Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe are present in the cast.

Unmissable movie premieres

To see the following titles, moviegoers will have to wait a little longer. Anyway, it is worth mentioning them so that you can create your own release schedule and watch your favorite movies.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Can the fans of Tom Cruise wait until May 27 to see him in the cinema? This day the sequel to the film that made the actor famous in the 80s will be released, Top Gun: Idols of the Air. The action is set back in the academy where the character became a pilot, but now returns as an instructor to teach the youngsters. Val Kilmer, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly complete the cast of this film.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

On June 9, the third installment of another famous film saga can be seen in theaters. Again, the dinosaurs will be the protagonists of this film, whose producer is still Steven Spielberg. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill.

‘BlackPhone’

The list of billboard premieres in the coming weeks will take a big turn in June with the premiere of the terrifying BlackPhone. This film narrates the kidnapping of a child by a murderer. During his confinement in a soundproof basement, the little boy will be able to hear the voices of other previous victims through a broken and disconnected telephone on the wall.

‘Minions: The Origin of Gru’

Another of the movie premieres that the youngest of the house will not resist. This animated title, which hits theaters on July 1, is based on the youth of the villain Gru and his first contacts with the yellow characters that make up the town of the Minions. It is one more installment of these famous beings, who seduce adults and children with their funny stories and their curious way of expressing themselves.

‘Despues de. Infinite love’

To finish, it is worth highlighting the premiere at the end of August of this romantic drama made by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin. Despues de. Infinite love narrates the complicated love relationship between a good girl who arrived at the university and a student with a big dark secret, which he must hide even from her.

any of the film premieres mentioned is a good opportunity for the public to take advantage of the summer to go to the movies. Relaxing in front of the big screen with any of these proposals is an excellent option for lovers of the seventh art and even for those who just want to have a good time.