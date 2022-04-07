“Fantastic Animals 3”: the first critics affirm that Mads Mikkelsen is better than Johnny Depp

In “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, Mads Mikklesen replaced Johnny Depp in the role of the wizard Grindelwald. (Warner Bros.)

the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets presents a novelty regarding its villain, the wizard Grindelwald. He will no longer be played by the actor from the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Deppbut the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (Another round, Lawmen) will take its place in this new installment.

Although the film picks up a lukewarm number according to Rotten Tomatoes of 59% positive reviews, most reviews agree that Mikkelsen delivers a better version of the character than Depp. Let us remember that the actor of Scissorhands had given life to the Machiavellian magician in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, but was later removed from the new installment by Warner Bros. The reason? The trial for defamation that he carried out against the English newspaper The Sun for the complaint of gender violence filed by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in the new film “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.” (Warner Bros.)

That is why they had to find a replacement for that role and they managed to find the actor who also played the villain in Royal Casino the perfect performer to replace him. Speaking to the publication Entertainment WeeklyMikklesen claimed that replacing Depp was “complicated” because “There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I am going to do ”. And at the same time, I also have to make it mine.”

But it seems that for the critics there would be no conflict regarding this change of actor but quite the opposite. The compliments keep pouring in. Mikkelsen slips into the role of Grindelwald so effortlessly that it’s easy to forget Depp ever played the character. reviewed since post Insider. “With Depp, I couldn’t understand why anyone would want to follow a wizard who comically seemed like just another odd invention in the collection of eccentric characters the actor has played over the years. By contrast, Mikkelsen plays Grindelwald with a smooth, charming charisma that convinces you why anyone would be seduced by this handsome, handsome wizard and tricked into fighting a war for him.”

The character was originally played by Johnny Depp, but the actor was invited to withdraw from the franchise due to legal problems with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. (Warner Bros.)

For its part, the English newspaper Guardian also praised the work of Mikkelsen who “gives a performance more subtle and insidious than Depp’s”, while from The Telegraph assured that the actor, who was nominated for an Oscar last year for his role in Another round, “He should have been chosen from the beginning.”

Tomris Laffly A.V. Club names Mikkelsen as “a dynamic alternative to Depp’s stone facade.” from the diary Times They also praised the actor in the face of Depp’s delivery. “Mikkelsen adds a new layer of menace to the character, but also hints at a believably steamy romantic story with Dumbledore.”

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” opens on April 14. (Warner Bros.)

On USAToday They stated that: “While Depp’s version, essentially playing Grindelwald as a weird, wild-haired cult leader, was fine, Mikkelsen’s feels more dangerous, as he wields public charm as a manipulative, likable man of the people. , while hiding its inherent ruthless cruelty.” The film opens in Latin America on April 14.

Meanwhile, Depp’s career is on the decline and for now he has only one project on his hands. He will play Louis XV in a new film about the king who ruled France’s destiny for 59 years. This film involves the return of Depp to the cinema since 2020: his last work was The Minamata Photographerfilm about the life of the war reporter W. Eugene Smithwhich was released in the United States, in very few theaters, in December 2021.

