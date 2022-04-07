Emmy Awards reveals the date of its 2022 edition

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards will be the September 12 and will air live on NBC.

Nominations for the best of television awards will be announced on July 12, the network and the television academy said on Wednesday. The host, producers and other details of the ceremony will be announced later.

The Emmys will be held on a Monday, not the usual Sunday, due to the sports schedule. NBC Sunday Night Football.

Last year, the event, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and aired on CBS, had a limited in-person audience due to COVID-19 concerns. But it was closer to normal after a largely virtual 2020 ceremony that had Jimmy Kimmel as host and which aired on ABC.

The Emmys rotate among major television networks, including Fox, though the awards themselves have increasingly gone to cable productions and, more recently, to streaming services.

The 2021 Emmys drew more than 7.4 million viewers, a turnaround from an all-time low audience of just under 6.4 million in 2020. Ratings for awards shows have generally declined over the years, apart from of the pandemic.

Who won the Emmy Awards in 2021?

The Crown

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman.

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Episode “War,” Script by Peter Morgan

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Episode “War,” directed by Jessica Hobbs

ted lasso

best comedy series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham

Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Episode: “There Is No Line,” Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Episode: “There Is No Line,” directed by Lucia Aniello

Mare of Easttown

Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Kate Winslet

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Evan Peters

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Julianne Nicholson

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Anthology or Limited Series

Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or Limited or Anthology Series – Directing by Scott Frank

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Best TV Movie

Halston

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ewan McGregor

I May Destroy You

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series: Writing for Michaela Coell

Love, Death + Robots

Best Short-lived Animated Series

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

RuPaul’s Drag Race

best competition program

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Variety Talk Show Series.

Saturday night Live

Best Sketch Variety Series

hamilton

Best Variety Special (Prerecorded)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020