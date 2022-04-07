Emma Watson was very “affected” by Rupert Grint’s words at the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

The ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion brought with him a multitude of unknown anecdotes for the general public as the accident, with broken ribs included, of director Mike Newell when jokingly fighting with James Phelps (Fred Weasly). But also more serious revelations on how fame overwhelmed them the protagonists, who were then children.

“Fame hit us big time. Nobody had to convince me to carry it out. The fans really wanted it to be successful and we all really have each other’s backs.” Emma Watson on the HBO Max special. “I had similar feelings to Emma’s. But we never really talked about it, I guess we were just living it at our own pace, and we were living in the present at the time. It didn’t occur to us that probably we were all having similar feelings“, said Rupert Grint in the same scene. You have more details in the video.

Now, after a few weeks in which it has been shelled to the maximum even revealing assembly errors, Emma Watson has reviewed the most emotional moments of the reunion. “It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment and so closely followed,” the 31-year-old actress has confessed.





Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ | hbo max

However, for her, the most sensitive moment of the entire meeting was in a scene shared with Rupert Grint. “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them.. It left me very affected with vulnerable and kind that I was deciding to be so public”, affirmed the interpreter of Hermione Granger for fashion. In this scene both they reflect on having grown up together and agree to remain a family whatever the circumstances.

Likewise, Emma Watson also had words of thanks for Tom Felton or Daniel Radcliffe: “Similarly, for Dan, I was really moved by how thoughtful he had been over the years.”

“We’re not in a group chat but we talk individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter Wednesday and I’m dead. Dan and I usually We try to calm each other’s nerves“confessed the British actress.

