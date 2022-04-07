Emma Watson talks about how she ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton (‘Harry Potter’) and he admits his ‘weakness’ for her

The magic of ‘Harry Potter‘ never seems to go extinct and has shown it again with the special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts‘, a meeting of all the actors who made the saga possible and that will excite all potterheads next January 1

In the advances that we have been able to see of the long-awaited event, its protagonists get very excited to see again all the colleagues with whom they shared so many years and the sets in which they grew up.

One of the stars that has been most excited has been Emma Watsonwho although she confessed that she felt “overwhelmed” at first by what could happen, has been all a “joy” go back in time to his beloved Hermione Granger and everything they lived through.

In a new preview of ET Canada about the special, Watson has also opened up about the act of falling in love he had during the movies with none other than Tom Felton.

Emma and Tom have always had a special relationship and have shown that their friendship has lasted over time with many meetings and even vacation together In recent years, they came to raise courtship rumors. Now we have seen some images of the reunion that show their complicity and affection again and you can see more in the video above.

In addition, Watson has fondly remembered the moment when he “fell in love” of young Draco Malfoy.





Emma Watson and Tom Felton at the meeting of ‘Harry Potter’ | hbo max

“I walked into the room where we were being taught. The assignment was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom drew a caped girl on a skateboard. I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love him”, confesses the actress.

“Used to arrive each day and look for his number on the shooting sheet. It was number 7, and if it showed up, then it was a much more exciting day. [Tom] He was three years older so for him it was more like, ‘You’re like my little sister,'” he admits.

Tom Felton confesses his “weakness” for Emma Watson

For its part, Tom too look back confessing that he knew what Emma felt.

“I think I was in the makeup chair and someone blurted out like, ‘Yeah, I had a crush on you,'” she admits.

“I was very protective of her. Yes, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues today. There’s always been something like, I don’t know, an affinity“, ends by saying the actor.

On January 1 we will be able to see all these confessions in full on HBO Max with ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’. 2022, you’re late.

sure you are interested

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’: Emma Watson hugs Tom Felton and cries with Rupert Grint in the final trailer