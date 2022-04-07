Emma Watson opens up about the scene she hated filming in ‘Harry Potter’: “I felt miserable”

If something has allowed us ‘Harry Potter’ it’s watching their young actors grow up and many potterheads have matured at the same rate they did.

The reunion has allowed us to enjoy seeing together again Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint 10 years after the end of the film saga.

The conversations that the three have with each other and with other actors of the franchise denotes that they were very happy shooting the movies but, of course, not all were good times.

Thus, in the reunion that is already available on HBO Max, when they talk about ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, Emma Watson he confesses that there is a scene in that movie that he hated to record, and it is not another one from the dance, when Hermione appears next to Viktor Krum:

“I think for the first time, Harry and Ron, particularly Ron, they see Hermione as a young woman, not just the friend we all have. I knew it was a big deal and I was miserable… I just knew it was the moment when the duckling turns into a swan, I mean there was all this pressure all of a sudden.”

“Mike Newell (the film’s director) taught me how to go downstairs in the dress. ‘Your arms swing too much, you walk too fast, you need to walk slower.’ He gave me a million different directions on how to go downstairs and Of course I fell down the stairs,” Watson also confessed with a laugh.

Tom Felton’s tears remembering Helen McCrory

Tom Feltonthe unforgettable Draco Malfoy from ‘Harry Potter’, breaks down in tears at another moment of the reunion when he remembers his mother on the big screen, Helen McCrory.

McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy, died last April 2021 at just 52 years old. after a battle with cancer. Felton, being interviewed for the special, is almost unable to speak of her as he remembers her, choking on her tears.

“She taught me a lot of things. See? I can’t even say it,” the young actor begins to say, and after taking a breath, he continues. “She had this ability, yes, she showed a lot of empathy with her eyes. It was a real pleasure to work with her.”

