Emma Watson never chooses roles; This is what she chooses instead

Emma Watson has had her choice of roles for most of her career. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, she became an A-list actress at a very young age. However, Watson has been very selective about the roles she chooses to take on. In fact, she has even turned down big projects in favor of living a more normal life. So how does Watson decide which films to devote her time and attention to? It turns out that the actor never concentrates on the roles themselves.

from belle in Beauty and the Beast Nicki in the shining ringWatson has played his fair share of characters. But while some people may think she’s working off some kind of list, Watson’s process for choosing projects is much more instinctive. In a conversation with Interview magazine, she opened up about what really makes her say yes to a movie.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker