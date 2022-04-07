Emma Watson never chooses roles; This is what she chooses instead

Emma Watson has had her choice of roles for most of her career. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, she became an A-list actress at a very young age. However, Watson has been very selective about the roles she chooses to take on. In fact, she has even turned down big projects in favor of living a more normal life. So how does Watson decide which films to devote her time and attention to? It turns out that the actor never concentrates on the roles themselves.

from belle in Beauty and the Beast Nicki in the shining ringWatson has played his fair share of characters. But while some people may think she’s working off some kind of list, Watson’s process for choosing projects is much more instinctive. In a conversation with Interview magazine, she opened up about what really makes her say yes to a movie.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson explains how she chooses projects to act in

“People sometimes talk about me as a brand, with a strategy and whatever else,” Watson shared. “Desire. Seriously. I wish I had understood it enough to have a strategy. But it’s so instinctive. It usually comes down to two things: the person I’m working with (the director is very important to me) and a line in a script.”

The director with whom he will collaborate is of paramount importance to Watson. In fact, when choosing projects, they are always the deciding factor to accept or not accept a job. “I never chose the part, I chose the director,” Watson revealed in an interview with GQ UK. “That’s really how I’ve approached all of my career options so far.”

‘The Bling Ring’ star really wanted to work with director, Sofia Coppola

Watson admits that choosing to play Nicki in the shining ring it was due to the fact that he wanted to work with the director of the film, Sofia Coppola. The character was very different from anything she had done before. the noah The actor has been candid about the fact that Nicki inspired a visceral reaction in her. She really didn’t like her character at first. However, he enjoyed the script and Coppola.

“I really wanted to work with Sofia,” Watson admitted to GQ UK. “I met with her, then I found out she had a script, then I read it, I liked it, and then I found out she was interested in me for Nicki.” Eventually, Watson found a way to connect with her character. She even took pole dancing lessons while studying at Oxford to help her embody Nicki.

Watson gets opinions from almost everyone on movie scripts when she’s undecided

But what does Watson do if she’s being considered for both the script and the director and she’s still unsure about taking on a project? The perks of Being a Wallflower alum takes the opinions of almost everyone in his life. He even considers the opinions of some unlikely sources.

“If there’s a script I’m considering, I’ll have everyone read it,” Watson explained to Interview. “I’ll have my mom read it, I’ll have my friends read it, I’ll have my manicurist read it. I am someone who really needs to talk things out. And then obviously I have a wonderful manager and agents, and I also listen very carefully to what they have to say. But it’s a bit free for all. Honestly, I’d ask my cat’s opinion if I could.”

