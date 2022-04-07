Emma Watson dazzles with bracelet shoes at Bafta 2022

Emma Watson knows how to make a style statement. It would seem incredible to remember that twenty years have passed since she began his career in the saga of Harry Potter and, at just 9 years old, he made his debut in the Red carpet with a gray dress boots purple pythons and a feather scarf. Over time, her appearances at award shows became more and more avant-garde and risky (remember the haircut light brown pixie which he wore in 2011). So his appearance at the awards BAFTA 2022 was no exception.

British actress Emma Watson arrived on the red carpet Royal Albert Hall to celebrate BAFTA 2022, as many women in the acting world did before her: with style. Let us remember that since Julia Roberts until Penelope Cruz have shone with memorable dresses at the awards that recognize the best of cinema and television in the United Kingdom, and on this occasion emma Watson dazzled from head to toe with a velvet dress made to measure Oscar de la Renta with a plunging neckline and torn tulle skirt.

How are the bracelet shoes that Emma Watson wore to the BAFTA 2022?

The British actress dazzled on the red carpet. Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

emma watson achieved be crowned as one of the BAFTA 2022 best dressed with bracelet shoes in trend 2022 with shiny black stones that made her look like a fashion expert, after all, this footwear sophisticated mastered the catwalks from Haute Couture 2022 Schiaparelli and Zuhair Murad, as well as the Yves Saint Laurent parade. Their heeled shoes in black they made the perfect contrast with the dress she wore, since the garment was made with a pink tulle skirt with a long tail. The top of her dress was black velvet with a very deep V neckline.

To complement the look special that he wore for this occasion, the actress emma watson took his light brown hair with waves shoulder length and kept the entire hairstyle in place with pins on the sides, a style trick very simple that can elevate any style of hair Instantly. On the other hand, his make-up kept discreet and luminous with shadows in brown tones and the lips with a lot of gloss pink. Nor can we fail to mention that their long diamond earrings they literally made her dazzle in front of the cameras. So without a doubt, those two decades that have passed since the premiere of Harry Potter have not passed in vain, Emma Watson continues to surprise us one red carpet at a time.