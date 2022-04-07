Emma Stone Confesses The Element Of ‘Cruella’ She Couldn’t Use And Made It All ‘Harder’

Having suffered from the delays caused by the pandemic in the industry, ‘cruel‘ was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is finally available in theaters and Disney+ at an additional cost.

The Disney film about the charismatic villain of ‘101 dalmatians’, Directed by Craig Gillespie, it’s a raunchy origin story with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson and nothing else is talked about.

But there has been something that has caught the attention of the most classic fans, and it has been that Cruella lacked her iconic cigar holder.

The reason for the absence of this characteristic element is simple: the company banned tobacco in all its productions from the year 2007.

“It’s not allowed in 2021,” Stone confirms in an interview with New York Times.

“no smoking on screen in a Disney movie. It was more difficult not having that cigar bra… I was so excited to have that halo of green smoke here, but it wasn’t possible,” he acknowledges.

Comparisons with ‘Joker’

From the moment the first previews of ‘Cruella’ began to come out, fans compared tone and style of “protagonist who descends into hell” with the successful ‘Joker’ tape.

Emma herself has also spoken out about these comparisons in TotalFilm and makes it very clear.

“He’s very different from Joker in a lot of ways. I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix.. I wish I was more like him,” she says.

