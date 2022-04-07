Easter eggs about ‘Star Wars’ in the ‘Indiana Jones’ saga

Although it may seem the opposite at this point in the superhero saga, the Easter eggs they are not the brainchild of Kevin Feige and his team for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first does not even belong to the seventh art: Warren Robinett put it in the video game Adventure of Atari in 1979. But it should not surprise us in the least that they have on starwars in the feature films starring Harrison Ford’s Professor Indiana Jones.

Not surprisingly, Lucasfilm is the producer of both franchises and George Lucas and Lawrence Kasdan have been involved in their stories and scripts. For this reason, they have been able to take advantage of the fact that, when Indiana Jones flees from the Havitos at the beginning of in search of the lost ark (1981) aboard Jock Lindsey’s plane, played by Fred Sorenson, it reads: “OB-CPO”i.e. Alec Guinness’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and the little droid C-3PO from starwars.

Startup of said vehicle sounds like the old hyperdrive of the Millennium Falcon. On the other hand, midway through the film, the adventurer and John Rhys-Davis’s Sallah find the mythical artifact in the Well of Souls, and we see some hieroglyphics in a column with the aforementioned C-3PO and R2-D2, and others later depicting Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa loading the Death Star plans onto R2-D2 himself.

Something more than the bad feelings of ‘Star Wars’ in ‘Indiana Jones’

The luxurious nightclub in Shanghai from which the protagonist escapes in the cursed temple (1984), due to the disagreements and betrayals of the owner, Roy Chiao’s Lao Che, due to the ashes of Emperor Nuhachi and a diamond, is called nothing less than obi wanthe unhyphenated name of the Jedi who picks up Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and drives him to his destination on A new hope (1977).

The three-engine plane from the eastern gangster makes the same noise as the Millennium Falcon’s hyperdrive when it fails. On the other hand, the barrels of charcoal that transports the ship in which Indiana Jones is reunited at the beginning of the last crusade (1989) with Paul Maxwell’s treasure hunter point to carbonite, the material in which Han Solo was frozen for The Empire Strikes Back (1980) by order of Darth Vader by David Prowse and James Earl Jones.

And, in the temple of Akator, where it ends The kingdom of the crystal skull (2008), C-3PO and R2-D2 are shown again in some engravings; and during the alien apparition scene, Indiana Jones approaches his son, Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams, and Karen Allen’s Marion Ravenwood and mutters: “I have a bad feeling about this”. A phrase that is impossible not to identify the followers of starwars.

The Golden Idol in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Luke Skywalker pronounces it in the first galactic film, and then Harrison Ford’s own Han Solo; and also comes out of Leia Organa’s mouth in The Empire Strikes Backthe artificial one of Anthony Daniels’ C-3PO and, again, that of the owner of the Millennium Falcon in return of the jedi (1983) and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in the phantom menace (1999).

It is also said by Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the clones (2002); his teacher in Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Han Solo in The Force Awakens (2015) again, Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), the BB-8 with little beeps in the last jedi (2017) and the protagonist of Han Solo (2018).

Finally, Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian drops her on the rise of skywalker (2019). However, these easter eggs are not one-sided, but there are some Indiana Jones on starwars. For example, the golden idol that the iconic character from Steven Spielberg’s films discovers in Peru during the famous sequence with which he begins in search of the lost ark appears in Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos collection in the same Han Solo.



