Dwayne Johnson anticipates that Red Notice will include a joke towards Vin Diesel, is the conflict reignited?

the bite between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel It doesn’t seem to have an expiration date. The problem that began in the saga of Fast and Furious will now have its moment in the new film of the former fighter, Red Notice, the expensive Netflix movie.

Red Notice will join Johnson with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in an action thriller, espionage and lots of humor. According to La Roca, the film could have a actor’s little joke towards its pair of FF Dominic Toretto.

During a podcast interview SiriusXMcollected by the site IndieWireJohnson comments with a laugh: “The jokes (about Vin Diesel) never end. But people think that these jokes are made up by me when it really isn’t.”.

“You’d be surprised how many people come up to me and say ‘I have a great joke.’ And me, ok. “I have another great joke about Vin Diesel.’ And I’m like, ‘I sure do.’ They’re always funny.“, reveals the actor about the source where the jokes come from.

The dispute between the stars took flight again after Dwayne will shoot Vin wielding”hen” and “candy ass” in a Instagram post that went viral. In statements to Vanity Fairthe former fighter said that sharing that post with the world was a mistakebut added “I meant what I said. Safely. I mean what I say when I say it. But expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do”.

What is striking is that after the posting of La Roca, a large part of the (unidentified) cast of Fast and furious got in touch with the actor to tell him that they agreed on what he said about Diesel. “It caused a fire storm. Interestingly though, it was like all the cast members found their way to me and quietly thanked me or sent me a note,” Johnson explained. “But yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share stuff like that. And I deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day“, he clarified at the end.

As to Red Noticethe film will reach a select circuit of cinemas next November 5while for the 12 of the same month will be available in Netflix for everyone. So we’ll have to wait a little longer to see what Johnson’s subtle prank on Diesel is.