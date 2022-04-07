Dwayne Johnson almost didn’t make his best movie

Director Michael Bay reveals how he talked Dwayne Johnson out of leaving the production just before a movie started shooting.

Lately Dwayne Johnson is played similar characters in movies like Jumanji (2017), Rampage Project (2018), The skyscraper (2018), Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Jungle Cruise (2021) or Red alert (2021). That’s why she surprised in 2013 with Pain and money (Pain&Gain) by Michael Bay, since he offered a different performance. But now we learn that she almost quit the production before it even started.

This is how he explains it Michael Bay: “He literally quit the week before. And he says: I can’t do this. And I say: Dwayne Johnson you are my secret weapon in this movie. And I wrote him this long letter from all the actors I’ve worked with who said they were scared to do something and how it turned out. And he says: Okay. It’s fine. Well. He was brilliant in that movie and it really is an amazing performance.”

The director reveals why the actors had so much fun shooting this movie: “I read this story. It was a very long and fucked up crime. And it was always a passion project for me. I did it for 22 million dollars. We did it all over my house in Miami. He drove a moped to the set. That’s how close it was. I mean, we did stuff, because all the cops know us in Miami.”

«Mark Wahlberg got in the truck and we were Dwayne Johnson, a corpse, Anthony Mackie, a cameraman, a single sound technician and myself. We’re laughing and Mark is driving around town illegally, okay? And then, as if a policeman sees him, and he says: Hi, honey. I mean, that’s fun. That guerrilla cinema, and I had a great time doing that.”

