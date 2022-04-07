Duplicities

People like to feel constantly reassured. We seek security and avoid uncertainty at all costs. For this reason, fewer and fewer individuals enjoy surprises, since they trigger feelings such as fear, stress and anxiety. According to personality tests such as the Myers-Briggs Indicator and the 16 personalitiesThis depends on the type of person and how sensitive they are.

For reasons like this, movie trailers have long revealed too many details of the story, even ruining the experience for those moviegoers who prefer not to know anything about the plot. This is because several market studies carried out with focus groups have shown that a large part of the public prefers to know in advance what is going to happen.

A similar logic is used to film “formula” movies, those that are massively successful because they always tell the same thing: boy meets girl, girl gets into trouble, everything works out in the end. Many producers are only interested in recovering their investment and little has changed over time, maybe gender roles and a little more inclusion, but the reality is that people are the ones who want to see the same kind of stories because it comforts them to know that things will always happen as expected.

Superhero movies are a clear example of this. The characters may change, the situations vary and the design of the special effects evolves, but in essence it is always the same story: The good guys win, the bad guys lose, heroes save the world. Screenwriter Blake Snyder explains something like this in his influential book Save the Cat!, and if you have had the feeling of seeing the same story over and over again you are not hallucinating, there are other phenomena that reinforce this idea that the public always wants to see the same thing.

On the one hand, there is the case of twin movies, which is when two major movie studios compete with movies seemingly based on the same idea. Experts explain that this is due to the fact that writers present the same script to different production houses, and when one is encouraged to produce it, others choose to plagiarize it. The strange thing is that, as an audience, we pay to see both. This is a simple marketing strategy that has been going on for many years, but was rediscovered by the social media generation with this thread. Twitter.

There is also the peculiar situation of those people who like to repeat their favorite movies and shows and who can watch the same title dozens (or hundreds) of times. This phenomenon extends to books, food, places and experiences and here the explanation has a more psychological nuance. It is known as the Mere Exposure Effect or the Familiarity Principle when people develop a preference for certain stimuli simply because we are familiar with them. Beyond being an emotional response, as these evoke a time or a feeling of well-being, everything we already know requires less mental energy and that is why we consider it good.

Today, the oversupply of content in movies, television and media platforms streaming has pushed producers to create stories that repeat the same plot, and when they are based on a real case, different versions appear in different formats: first documentaries, then series, and then one or several versions for the cinema. As recent cases are the chef Julia Child, with the documentary Julia from 2021, a previous film with Meryl Streep and now a series on HBO Max; or Elizabeth Holmes, with the documentary Inventorthe Serie The Dropout and a previously announced movie with Jennifer Lawrence.

We can argue that it is a lack of originality, but it is more than that. Producers want to play it safe and are always on the lookout for trends to try to understand what the public wants and why. A very personal theory is that, for several years now, they build their ideas from the forecasts of data and trend analysis companiessuch as WGSN, Trend Union or The Future Laboratory.

But even adding all these reasons, there is no conclusive explanation to understand why, as a public, we accept and consume all this. Perhaps the reason is even deeper and has to do with the collective unconscious. The Rashomon Principle or Rashomon Effect is a concept used by philosophers, psychologists, anthropologists and even journalists to try to explain why people interpret things in different ways. The term arose from Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 film.

In a world where the truth has become so relative, presenting different points of view of the same situation (or the same story, but told by different people) can serve to reach different audiences with different mentalities, and thus generate greater profits with a single idea. But it should also work to expand our minds, to reflect on the subjectivity of human perception and the ambiguity of things. However, in the political climate in which we currently live, talking about the relative is already becoming dangerous.

BRIEF

Petite Maman (little mama) is the new film by director Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) which is already exhibited at the Cineteca Nacional. Speaking of duplicities and parallels, it has some thematic coincidences with parallel mothers by Pedro Almodóvar, although it tells a totally different story.

If you want to take advantage of your free time to make a marathon of suspense movies that deal with these topics, you can check The list of suggestions we put together here. Even though Rashomon from Kurosawa is not available on platforms, The Last Duel by Ridley Scott can be seen on Star Plus and is a good example of the same principle.

The 71 International Exhibition of the National Cineteca starts on April 8 and runs until the 25th. You can check the schedule and venues on your site.