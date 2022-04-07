Ducati on fire because of Keanu Reeves

The Beirut-born actor is a self-confessed motorcycle lover and helped the Italian manufacturer rebound in sales. Find out how by reading the rest of this note.

April 07, 2022 12:40 p.m.

Antonio Cavalieri Ducati and Carlo Crespi they founded the Ducati Motor Holding SpA in the city of Bologna, in Italy, in the year 1926. But it was not until 1952 when they manufactured the first motorcycle of the brand. Since then, Ducati has not stopped growing as an institution and today it is one of the most recognized names -if not the most- in the world of motorcycles.

From time to time, and as much as it happens in daily life, a ‘nudge’ is necessary to enhance our chances of success. And this is exactly what he did Keanu Reeves with the European manufacturer. Thanks to the passion of the Canadian actor, but born in Beirut, for motorcycles, Ducati saw a rise in its sales at the beginning of this century.

The Matrix Reloadedsequel to The Matrix, the science fiction film that broke the mold of the genre and was directed by the Wachowski sistersused in one of his most memorable scenes a Ducati 998 that it belonged to Keanu’s fleet of motorcycles, a self-confessed lover of “two wheels” and that he has more than five models in his exclusive garage.

The Ducati 998 belonging to Keanu Reeves

The second part of this film raised around the world a total of 828 million dollarsand the echo was so great that it generated the scene where Carrie-Anne Mossplaying Trinity, performs a chase on a highway aboard a Ducati 998, which the same Warner Bros -producer of the film- together with Ducati they made a special edition of this Ducati.

Only 250 units of this Ducati Matrix Reload Edition were manufactured

The bike was named Ducati 998 Matrix Reload Edition. Only 250 units of this machine were manufactured and after a few hours the sign of ‘Sold Out‘ in the windows of the Italian manufacturer. Green, and with the name of the movie on the side, this bike became a cult object for lovers of the seventh art. In addition, it also helped the Ducati brand to be more recognized -if that is possible- throughout the world.

+ Here the scene of Trinity aboard a Ducati 998