Donald Glover Discusses Ryan Gosling’s Close ‘Atlanta’ Cameo: ‘I Was So Bummed Out’

Actor Donald Glover is responsible for many exciting projects, from his hit single “This Is America” ​​to his role as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. One of Glover’s most notable roles, however, is his multi-award winning role as Earnest “Earn” Marks on his hit television series. atlanta.

Glover not only created the series, but also stars in it. Over the years, it has become one of the most popular programs on the FX network. Many celebrities have spoken about her love for atlanta. In an interview, Glover admitted that an A-list celebrity almost made a cameo appearance on the show.

‘Atlanta’ is an award-winning television series

atlanta premiered on television in 2016. The brainchild of actor and musician Donald Glover, the series follows the exploits of a young man who dropped out of Princeton and begins a career in music management, attempting to get his cousin’s rap career off the ground, according to IMDb. The young man, “Earn” Marks, struggles to redeem himself in the eyes of his parents. He also has a hard time making ends meet. He even deals with the repercussions of homelessness and poverty throughout the series.

Atlanta has won numerous awards, including two Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards. The third season of atlanta premiered on FX in March 2022. And with the fourth and final season set to debut later in the year, many fans are enjoying the acclaimed series while they can.

What did Donald Glover say about Ryan Gosling’s near cameo in ‘Atlanta’?

Donald Glover attends FX’s “Atlanta” Season 3 Premiere at Hollywood Forever on March 24, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Many high-profile fans of atlanta have spoken about the show, praising Glover’s execution. However, a celebrity who loves the show nearly made a cameo appearance. In a recent interview, Glover admitted that actor Ryan Gosling almost appeared in atlanta. As reported by PeopleGlover he said: “He said he was a huge fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out. He was so bummed out because the role was great for him!”

Glover noted that he and the A-lister even got to the planning stages of the cameo, revealing that they “talked on the phone” about what the appearance would entail. Ultimately, Gosling did not appear on the show due to a scheduling conflict. But without a doubt, the actor would have caused a sensation in the series if he had committed to the appearance.

Ryan Gosling is a top notch actor

Ryan Gosling rose to fame in the early 2000s after getting his feet wet in the industry as a child star. Gosling appeared in movies like Leland’s United States and murder by numbersbut it wasn’t until his 2004 role in the romantic drama The notebook which became a massive star. Gosling continued to land starring roles in subsequent years, including half nelson and crazy stupid love.

In recent years, Gosling has focused his efforts primarily on independent productions. He is also busy maintaining a happy home life with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, with whom he has two children. He may not have as big of a presence in Hollywood these days. But to many fans around the world, Ryan Gosling remains a beloved superstar.

