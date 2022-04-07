Donald Glover Discusses Ryan Gosling’s Close ‘Atlanta’ Cameo: ‘I Was So Bummed Out’

Actor Donald Glover is responsible for many exciting projects, from his hit single “This Is America” ​​to his role as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. One of Glover’s most notable roles, however, is his multi-award winning role as Earnest “Earn” Marks on his hit television series. atlanta.

Glover not only created the series, but also stars in it. Over the years, it has become one of the most popular programs on the FX network. Many celebrities have spoken about her love for atlanta. In an interview, Glover admitted that an A-list celebrity almost made a cameo appearance on the show.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker