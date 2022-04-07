Dominion’ will be the longest film in the franchise

In these times, in which life is getting faster, trends last less and the public has less attention span, his thing would be to movies would have also cut their footage. But rather the opposite happens, since it is the order of the day that the big blockbusters have a longer duration. This is the case of Spider-Man: No way Home with 2 hours and a half of duration or batmanwhich arrives almost 180 minutes. A stretch that does not fall only on superhero films, but also on other authorial works such as drive my carThey reach three hours. The latest to join this trend is Jurassic World: Dominionthe film that will close the new trilogy from Universal Pictures (until they raise a new reboot).

According to Collider, Jurassic World: Dominion It will last about 2 hours and 26 minutes., thus being the longest installment of the franchise. Traditionally, most of the films in the saga are around 2 hours, except for the ill-fated Jurassic Park 3how hard 1 hour and 32 minutes (thank goodness). Until the arrival of Dominion, the longest tape had been The Lost Kingdom: Jurassic Parkwith 2 hours and 9 minutes of footage.

Jurassic World: Dominion will bring back the original trio from the 1993 Steven Spielberg-directed film: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in their roles as Grant, Ellie and Ian Malcolm, respectively. Which will help the distribution of the recent deliveries formed by Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith and Zia Rodriguez. The world has never been in more danger than in Dominion, where either the dinosaurs regain their hegemony or the humans finish them off. In the midst of all this, the heroes will try not to take advantage of them, using them as weapons or slaughtering them savagely.

According to Colin Trevorrow, director and producer of this new batch of films, the return of the original actors is not trivial, nor is it a simple cameo for fans since they have an essential relevance in the plot: “This is the movie I’ve been waiting to do from the beginning (…) I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of the characters of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in this film.”

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters next June 9, 2022.