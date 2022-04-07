Dolly Parton says climate change ‘is like being ugly to your mom’

Dolly Parton has spoken out about the effects of climate change, comparing it to “being ugly to your mom.”

The country’s legend urged world leaders and the population to do more to protect the environment after recent incidents of extreme weather conditions.

“Well, my hope for the environment, for all living things, and all good things, just nature in general, [es] that we should pay more attention to how we’re treating our mountains, how we’re treating our world, how we’re treating everything,” Parton said in an interview with National Geographic ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

“We’re just mistreating Mother Nature. That’s, like, being ugly to your mom, you know? That’s like being disrespectful, you know? Seriously. So, I really think we all need to pay more attention to taking better care of the things that God freely gave us and that we’re spoiling so freely. We’ve got to rethink that and do better.”

His comments came after Parton and his Smoky Mountain businesses raised $700,000 (£535,650) to help residents affected by flooding in Tennessee last summer.

More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged after up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours, causing floodwaters to rise in Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson counties.

Separately, Parton has recently confirmed that she will star in the film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, the novel she co-wrote with author James Patterson.

Following the book’s release in February, along with a self-titled album, the singer has announced she will produce a film adaptation with Patterson for Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine.

Parton was also recently nominated for induction into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside the likes of Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, the Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Rage Against The Machine and A Tribe Called Quest, despite the country legend asking for his nomination to be withdrawn.