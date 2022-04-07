Do you want to look like ‘Thor’? This is Chris Hemsworth’s exercise routine

The actor Chris Hemsworth has one of the best bodies in the film industry, because it is no secret to anyone that he is a faithful lover of training and even has the work out perfect to have a musculature worthy of a superhero, as is the case with Thor.

Of course this is no secret because in their social networks Chris Hemsworth He usually shares videos exercising his body and recently revealed the perfect routine with five exercises with which in a short time you can achieve a shapely figure with visible muscles.

The best part is that it is a training which will not take up much time, but for which you need a lot of desire and some materials such as ropes, weights and a ball. If you do it every day you will quickly notice a change in your strength and resistance, in addition, the musculature of areas such as arms, abdomen, buttocks and legs will be practically immediate.

Steal the routine from “Thor” and exercise the whole body

Through his Instagram account, Chris Hemsworth He explained that by performing these five exercises for 10 sets of repetitions, I could have great results in the body and especially in the arms. “Your arms will burn and it will help you become a legend the next time you wear a tank top,” she wrote with a video showing step by step how to train for it.

As we anticipated, for this routine you will need ropes, a ball and weights; In the case of the latter, the recommendation is that you start according to your level of strength, because if you are just starting to train, a light weight will help your muscles to withstand the intensity and if you already practice, you can increase the weight.

At the end of the entire routine, rest for a minute and repeat the exercises for 10 more times.

Exercise 1. Stand up with your knees bent and your back slightly tilted forward; With each hand, he takes the special training ropes and begins to raise and lower his arms, exerting enough force to create waves in the rope. Repeat the movement 40 times.

Exercise 2. Now it’s time to perform squats with the help of the ball, to do this stand up and with your arms stretched upwards bounce the ball, in the same movement perform the squat and return. He repeats for 10 times.

Exercise 3. For the middle of the routine, Chris Hemsworth work your triceps with 10 push-ups; however, to make it more complex, he rests his hands on the ball.

Exercise 4. Take the weights and begin to do 10 strides backwards and when you are standing, bring your hands to your shoulders to also exercise the muscles of your arms.

Exercise 5. To finish the routine, you have to perform 10 sit thru on each side. To achieve the correct posture, rest your arms on the ground and bend your knees as if you were squatting. Next, and with the help of the force of the abdomen, send the right leg to the left side and lift the left hand off the ground; as if it were a small jump, make the same movement to the other side.

In the following video you can see how Chris Hemsworth do the routine for you to do the training correctly and avoid injury.

