Discover The Real Person Robert Downey Jr. Was Based On To Bring Iron Man To Life – Movie News

The actor was fascinated by the SpaceX facility in 2007. “I’m not too surprised, but this place and this man are amazing,” Downey said of Elon Musk.

When Robert Downey Jr. went to visit the SpaceX facility in 2007, he was completely mesmerized by what he was seeing. He was in the midst of preparing to bring Iron Man to life for the first time under Jon Favreau, and while he knew that Stan Lee had created billionaire Tony Stark in the likeness of Howard Hughes, he looked to someone more contemporary for inspiration. That’s where Elon Musk came into play, who helped shape the legendary Marvel character.

“I’m not easily amazed, but this place and this man are amazing”said Robert Downey Jr. according to the book Elon Musk. Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic FutureAshlee Vance. The actor saw a company full of enthusiastic young people playing with machines of all kinds, engineers talking directly to workers… he saw how the future was being put together. “It was like a radical start-up,” the interpreter explained.

After his experience at SpaceX, Robert Downey Jr. found with joy that the scenarios of Hombre de Hierro They were very similar to what he had seen in the company of Elon Musk and he also wanted to live up to it. He met with Musk and they ate together. From that meetingmade clear several “eccentricities” of the billionaire that were accessible and left with the feeling that he was someone unassuming who could work hand in hand with factory workers. He believed that Stark, like Musk, were people who had a very clear idea “for which to live and to dedicate oneself”said the interpreter.

How did this translate into the movie? Not only did they take traits from the engineer’s personality, there are some very specific details that were taken directly from SpaceX. If you compare various images between the movie and real life, you will see the similarities. Elon Musk also served as an adviser to the millionaire powers. Although the character’s background was given in the comics, Musk shed some light on what he might be like in real life.

On the left, a frame from ‘Iron Man 2’. On the right, the SpaceX building.



Similarly, the actor expressly asked Favreau to place a Tesla Roadster in Tony Stark’s workshop. He wanted to represent that the millionaire had access to new technology before anyone else and also wanted to establish a connection with Musk. “They became contemporaries. Elon was someone Tony would probably go out with or, more likely, go on some weird jungle jaunt together to drink concoctions with shamans,” the actor says in the book.

Interestingly, Elon Musk created Tony Stark, but Tony Stark also created the Elon Musk of today. After Favreau mentioned him as the inspiration for the film, his popularity began to increase. Suddenly she was rubbing shoulders with Hollywood people and going to her parties. She became a ‘celebrity’. In fact, in Iron Man 2 has a cameo as the true star that is.

