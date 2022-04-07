DC’s Blackhawks Screenwriter Updates Status On Movie To Be Directed By Steven Spielberg

The idea of steven spielberg produce and direct a film adaptation of the comics by Blackhawks from DC, a superhero group of World War II pilots, has been flying over the industry for some time. Now the writer David Kopp who is currently in charge of writing the script for said film, has shared new information about the project.

Steven Spielberg is very interested

“We have a script that is very good; we all think it’s very good. There have been a lot of management changes at Warner Bros., so I think we’ve been waiting for them to settle down and decide what they want to do with their DC Universe. Obviously I hope he does it or if he doesn’t direct it, I hope he produces it, someone big directs it. Because it would be so much fun. I really like the script and I hope it turns out well, ”says Koepp about Spielberg’s involvement.

On the relationship with the current DC Universe and the possibility of cameos with current characters, “no, and it would be difficult because we are in 1941 or 1940, actually. So it would be a bit complicated. As we developed the script, we said, ‘Hey, let’s make a great movie. It’s 1940, that’s the way things are.’ And if it goes well and in the future they decide that they want to unite anyone, surely time travel it will not be a problem. Because comics have a great way of solving those things, “concludes the writer.

The escuadron black hawk is a group of pilots who fought during World War II that debuted in Army Comics #1 in the summer of 1941 and which later became part of DC Comics through different versions. DC and Warner Bros. recently presented a new release calendar for their upcoming films, with a general delay between 2022 and 2023.

