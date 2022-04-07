Cole Sprouse Reveals He Suffered Psychological Trauma After Starring in Zack and Cody

There are programs that mark the childhood of entire generations. And Disney Channel has an important role in this: its best-known series entertain millions of children around the world, as well as launch young talents to stardom. This is the case of Zack and Codythe fiction starring Cole and Dylan Sprouse, which marked the beginning of the most popular projects in his career. But not everything is as ideal as it seems.

Recently, Cole recounted that he suffered certain psychological consequences of being involved in the entertainment industry at such a young age and growing up within it. It is that they did not even have a year of life when they began to act, since with only eight months they were selected to work impersonating the little son of Ross in friends and then repeat the role as children.

Quickly came a movie with Adam Sandler titled A cool dad and so they had their transition to the Disney world. First of all, for 2005, they starred Zack and Cody: Twins in Action. And after three successful seasons, they finally gave rise to a spin-off series that was translated for Latin America as Zack and Cody: Twins on Board. This whole journey has not been easy for them, especially for Cole.

After the fury of fiction with his brother, he took time to study Archeology at New York University. And once he managed to graduate, he decided to cast for Riverdale, the teen phenomenon that is developing its seventh installment. With a more adult look, she recognized -in dialogue with The New York Times- that fame was a “trauma” in his infancy. “My brother and I used to say, ‘Oh, you did it! Oh, you are unharmed!’”, he admitted.

After reflecting that, in his opinion, the industry can be harsh on women and that young actresses were sexualized in such series, he concluded: “I started acting when I was so young that he hadn’t really tried, as an adult, to think if he really enjoyed acting. To be honest, I’ve now been through a second big round of this fame. And I have noticed the same psychological effects that fame produces in a group of young adults that when I was a child”.