CODA, from Apple TV +, sets a precedent for streaming by winning the Oscar for best film

Finally, what renowned film figures such as Steven Spielberg criticized at the time is now a reality: streaming services are gaining more and more prominence in the industry.

The big surprise of the Oscar Awards this Sunday was the statuette obtained by the film ‘CODA: Signs of the Heart’, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Its director Sian Heder also received the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Apple’s feat in the 94th edition of the academy awards is really surprising, since in addition to showing that streaming platforms have everything to conquer Hollywood, it has done so before Netflix, the largest company in its industry that For some years he has been fighting to obtain the coveted award. This year Netflix competed with The ‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Don’t look up’; but finally CODA took the prize.

Possibly new subscribers will arrive to the Apple TV Plus service after the award ceremony, but without a doubt this leaves a great precedent on how streaming services are also promoting the film industry, through million-dollar investments with first-rate casts and great stories that premiere directly on the small screen.