‘Cobra Kai’: Tanner Buchanan began his career with Sofia Vergara and you probably didn’t know

The actor had a great godmother in his career, as one of his first roles was alongside Sofia Vergara. Check out in which project the actor from ‘Cobra Kai’ and the protagonist of ‘Dos locas en fuga’ shared credits.

It’s barely a day before the premiere of cobra kai on Netflix, you will tell us if the character whose absence worried the fandom returned or if we hit the clashes that were part of the All Valley karate tournament. In this fourth season Robby Keene returned to the ring and, as he is one of our favorite characters, we want to tell you about the time the actor who plays him debuted alongside sophia vergaraone of the most beloved Latinas in the United States.

Tanner Buchanan has seen his popularity skyrocket after joining cobra kai, a project that was original to YouTube and ended up being acquired by Netflix to produce and premiere the third season on its streaming platform. But before the fame, Buchanan began his acting career as a special guest on Modern Family, an 11-season series in which Vergara was a part..

This happened in the sixth episode of the second season and the chapter in question was titled “Halloween”, where Claire (Julie Bowen) you need the help of the family so that this celebration runs smoothly at homewhich is why he spends much of his time decorating it to perfection.

As is classic in modern-familyBig events never go the way the Pritchetts expect., mainly because no one is as excited as Claire. Also, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) feels especially attacked by Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Jay (Ed O’Neill): her husband and son do not stop making fun of her Latin accent.

Photo

When Claire’s haunted house opens its doors to the public (children who want their “little skull”), the problems between the members of the 3 main families do not stop and take the horror out of the Halloween attraction. One of the little ones who enters the house to ask for a skull is… Tanner Buchanan!

Photo

Also the protagonist of He is like thatappears with a white shirt, magnifying glasses and his haircut that covered his forehead; and in a behind-the-scenes image, we can see that it was actually Buchanan smiling with Rico Rodriguezwho still retained part of his characterization as Dr. Frankenstein’s monster. Have you noticed this little Buchanan cameo before in one of the most beloved series of comedy fans?