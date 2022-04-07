coach keys to be strong in summer

How is Zac Efron’s training and what do you have to do to be as strong as the actor? Your trainer Patrick Murphy, who also works with Keanu Reeves, gives us keys to look sixpack in summer.

Whether you’re a star or a regular guy, you’re expected to follow what’s known as “Murphy’s Rules.” when you step foot into trainer Patrick Murphy’s renowned Industry Gym in Los Angeles. Fortunately, these simple training protocols have nothing in common with Murphy’s Law, namely the notion that anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

Murphy’s rules include keeping your abs tight during each rep and maintaining proper head alignment, among others, and have helped hundreds of men and women get in the best shape of their lives, including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. .

In recent years, Murphy has helped maintain Keanu Reeves’ fifty-year-old body during relentless high-intensity shoots on the set of multiple John Wick movies. He also provided Zac Efron with an elite level of bodybuilding that helped him stand out even alongside Dwayne Johnson on the set of Baywatch.

Suffice to say, Murphy’s wisdom can help men of all ages achieve their fitness goals, whether it’s improving their mobility and extending their prime years, or simply upping the intensity of their workouts to get beefy in time for the gym. summer. Although Murphy often offers his advice for a fee, he was willing to give us a few hints about how he helps clients like Efron and Reeves transform their bodies in a hurry. Use them to your advantage and take your training to the next level.

You helped prepare Keanu Reeves’ body for the rigors of the John Wick movies. What does it take to prepare an actor’s body to be subjected to such an effort?

It’s true, Keanu’s body underwent a lot of stress during the filming of the John Wick movies. He has been training talent for more than 25 years and the role of John Wick is the most demanding I have ever seen. All the scenes of judo, jujitsu, gun fu, punches and acrobatics were repeated over and over again, on a daily basis.

Keanu is no longer a youngster. When it comes to preparing someone over 50 to endure that level of punishment, were there any special measures that he needed to implement within the training itself?

I take pride in producing fitness programs that produce the most benefit with little to no risk. I think this is one of the main reasons studios hire me to train talent. The exercises I prescribed for Keanu covered stabilization, muscular endurance, and strength. We perform high reps with bands, cables, free weights, and calisthenics. I use many balance tools – foam pads, half balls, discs – in conjunction with resistance training. After practice, Keanu felt more whole than broken.

Speaking of feeling awesome, are there any nutritional differences you need to be aware of as the client ages? Are there things like your protein absorption rate or vitamin deficiencies that aging men are likely to experience?

Of course. Optimal performance requires optimal nutrition and supplementation. This includes clean and balanced meals, recovery supplements that help circulation, along with the client’s soft tissues, nerves and more. Optimal hydration is also very important. I’m also a firm believer in probiotic foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and cultured vegetables. I also like a variety of probiotic supplements to help restore the bacteria in your stomach.

And when it comes to flexibility or flexibility issues? Do your clients have major issues in these areas, and does that change the way you approach their training regarding fears of potential injury?

Proper active warm-ups with active stretching are important when preparing to perform, and static stretching – actively holding the stretch – is important for cooling down. Depending on the client, stretching overactive muscles is important, but stretching weakened or elongated muscles can be detrimental. The key is to maintain overall body balance, strong neutral positions, posture, and alignment. The way you sleep, or even the way you stand, can influence how quickly you recover from workouts, as well as how prone you are to injury.

What are some of the common ways that aging men need to adapt their training regimens?

As you get older, try to stick to risk-benefit exercises. It is not necessary to train your legs carrying a barbell on your back. You should also move on from burpees to other high-risk exercises. Keep in mind that exercises can create negative adaptations and trigger the cycle of injury. Many exercises, performed with corrective exercise guidelines, create positive adaptations for the human body.

Is there a popular training style or method that you would advise an older client not to do?

I’m not a big fan of training classes, nor exercises derived from survival training. These exercises promote positions that encourage the performers to adopt poor posture, and this can easily lead to injury.

You worked with Zac Efron to help him prepare for his role in Baywatch; he had the best beach body on the big screen. Can you explain what the ideal beach body is and how men can fast-forward to achieving it in 8-12 weeks as summer approaches?

First of all, I always say that change evokes change. To create that change, I like full-body, large circuit workouts for the first four weeks of my multi-phase training plan, followed by two-day splits of upper and lower body workouts in phase two of that plan. After that, it’s down to three-day push, leg, and pull splits.

I’m also a big fan of creating variety in training. That’s why I created my Show & Go program. It’s a simple program to implement, with repeat schemes that offer the exact same shredding repeat schemes and mass building schemes that I used for Zac Efron’s Baywatch show. The variety of the training plan destroys plateaus and helps clients reach their full potential.

All of this requires you to frequently change your training splits, change your schemes, change your rest periods, change your rep tempo, change your supersets, etc. When you take this approach, you arrive at the promised land of ditching your ego-driven, high-risk exercise schedule and moving to a corrective exercise approach. I like to call it positive adaptation training.

Are there any specific nutritional tips or meal prep tips you’d advise people to put into practice if they’re trying to get as lean and shredded as possible in three months or less?

If you only have three months to lose weight and lose weight, I would advise anyone in this situation to eat a whole food diet. This means they should stay away from highly refined and processed products like cereals, crackers, tortillas, or basically all flour products. I would also advise them to stay away from any products with added sugar. It is always better to consume simple or sugar-free products.

Protein powders are refined, and they can be sweetened too, right?

If you use protein powder, make sure the package label says that what you’re consuming is organic, plain, and unsweetened. No matter what you’re taking as you’re trying to shred it fast, you want to avoid any extra sugar.

So couldn’t a person do everything you suggest without necessarily being on a whole food diet? Why is the whole food aspect so important?

Eating whole foods eliminates food products with late expiration dates. A late expiration date means the product is chemical crap loaded with preservatives, fillers, binders, emulsifiers, and many other unnecessary ingredients. You also need to stay hydrated: Organic coconut water is amazing for hydration. Remember, the cleaner the diet, the more your liver can do what it’s supposed to do. If you don’t have a clean diet, your liver will be too busy detoxifying the body to be of any use to you in any other way.

Do you think the allure of achieving the ideal look is enough motivation for most people to reach their physique goals in just 60 or 90 days?

Actually, it is more about establishing a way of life. Being healthy and happy for yourself and how you influence others around you is very rewarding. Sure, it feels good to look good, but that’s what a healthy diet and exercise program will do for just about everyone. We are all different in our own way, and we need to find what drives us to be a healthy influence on ourselves. We all need to do the inner work before the outer work becomes apparent. Getting fit and looking great for a movie role is one thing, but being and feeling great into your 60s, 70s and beyond is the new gold standard.

