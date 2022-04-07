Chris Hemsworth is in the crosshairs of another successful superhero franchise and it’s not Marvel

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the actors of the moment. The Australian rose to fame in 2011 with the role of Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe and since then his career has been on the rise. Although he has just finished filming Thor: Love and Thunder, he already has new projects on the agenda such as the sequel to extraction on Netflix and furious.

Although there is no information that Hemsworth is going to put aside the Mjolnir, the interpreter could have a role with the competition. According to the Giant Freakin Robot site, Warner Bros. wants Chris Hemsworth for a role in the DC Extended Universe.

