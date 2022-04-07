Chris Hemsworth is in the crosshairs of another successful superhero franchise and it’s not Marvel

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the actors of the moment. The Australian rose to fame in 2011 with the role of Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe and since then his career has been on the rise. Although he has just finished filming Thor: Love and Thunder, he already has new projects on the agenda such as the sequel to extraction on Netflix and furious.

Although there is no information that Hemsworth is going to put aside the Mjolnir, the interpreter could have a role with the competition. According to the Giant Freakin Robot site, Warner Bros. wants Chris Hemsworth for a role in the DC Extended Universe.

At the moment it has not transpired what could be the role or the project in which he could participate, since there are several titles that are being worked on in the DCEU. One hint to ensure his participation might be to bring him on board with Taika Waititithe director of Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

It was previously known that Waititi could join DC to run a new project. Both have expressed their desire to continue collaborating together, so it would not be surprising if said joint work could be extended to another franchise.

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth

Without a doubt, it will be fun for fans of the actor to see him in a role other than Thor. Like Marvel, DC Comics has a lot of characters to be portrayed on the screen, so Hemsworth could play a role completely different from the MCU, including a villain.

Previously, the actor played one of the antagonists in Bad times at the Hotel Royale (Bad Times at the El Royale), where he excelled in the role of bad guy. Without a doubt, it would be nice to see him in something similar, although we will have to wait for confirmation from Warner Bros. and DCEU.