Chris Hemsworth extreme training for the sequel to Netflix’s most successful film

On 2020 Netflix presented the action thriller Rescue Mission (Extraction). The film starring Chris Hemsworth tells the story of tyler rakea army veteran who is hired to rescue the son of a powerful Indian drug lord who was kidnapped by his father’s enemies.

The film directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers quickly gained attention, to the point that it became the most watched Netflix original movie to date with 99 million households tuned in in the first month of launch. This runaway success was more than enough for a sequel to be confirmed, which will bring back Hemsworth as Tyler.

The start of filming is scheduled for the end of Septemberso not to waste time, Hemsworth extreme your training to be ready for the action scenes.

In an Instagram video, the actor who brings Thor to life in the MCU posted a video of his full-body workout. “Preparing for Netflix’s Rescue Mission sequel” writes Chris and details in detail how the strict training he has carried out has been.

In addition to preparing to return as Tyler, Chris is also getting his body ready to play WWE legend Hulk Hogan in the biopic set for 2022.

A striking detail is that various colleagues of Chris, joined his post with funny comments. Josh Brolin, who played the ruthless Thanos wrote “Damn once I finish this pizza I’m gonna do that”. Jake Gyllenhaal, Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, commented on the post using the bicep emojis. He even joined Jason Momoa in replies. The Aquaman actor was blunt and called Hemsworth “the boss”.