Chia, acai, turmeric… Dictionary of healthy food

If you follow a healthy and balanced diet, the following terms will sound familiar to you: chia, turmeric, bimi, acai… since they are the culinary names of the moment when it comes to healthy eating. Coinciding with World Health Day, which is celebrated this April 7th, Nanas & Co brings you the most complete dictionary of healthy food so you don’t ‘lose’ yourself when someone tells you about how delicious it is (for example ) bimi or the benefits of maca in a balanced diet.

Acai:

Acai is the fruit of a palm tree that grows only in the rain forest in northern Brazil. This fruit contains a large amount of antioxidants and vitamins A and C, which strengthen the immune system, the skin and the formation of red blood cells. They also have a large amount of fiber.

Bimi:

It is a long-stemmed vegetable with a mild flavor that arises from the cross between conventional broccoli and Chinese or kailan. Currently it is one of the healthiest vegetables that exist, it contains large amounts of calcium and high doses of vitamin C.

Chia:

It is a plant from Central America whose seeds are rich in carbohydrates, fiber, minerals and vitamins. Chia is an important source of Omega3; likewise, its high fiber content helps constipation, while reducing cholesterol.

Sauerkraut:

It is the result of the fermentation of cabbage. It is a food very rich in Vitamin C and with probiotic action.

Cilantro:

Coriander is a well-known herb used especially in the Middle East, Latin America and Thailand. In addition, it provides different properties to the body: a good natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, it reduces nausea and menstrual pain and also helps reduce gas.

Turmeric:

It is a plant that has been used since ancient times as a spice in the kitchen. It contains numerous antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and purifying properties, all very beneficial for the body. Its color is intense yellow and its smell is unmistakable.

Ginseng:

It is a plant whose oral consumption could improve thinking and memory.

Fennel:

It is an aromatic plant that is used above all as a spice, due to the sweet taste of its seeds, although it is also used as an infusion. Also, it is used in alternative medicine for its diuretic properties and its ability to reduce flatulence and colic. In addition, it promotes digestion and helps stimulate appetite.

Jackfruit:

It is the fruit of the largest tree in the world. The jackfruit is rich in iron, fiber, calcium and B vitamins. It is currently being widely used as a meat substitute in vegan or pegan diets (a diet halfway between vegan and paleo).

kale:

It is a dark green leafy cruciferous vegetable very rich in calcium, antioxidants, carotenoids and other phytonutrients. Phytonutrients are organic components present in plants that provide them with a series of protective properties and benefits to maintain and guarantee their vitality.

kimchi:

It is a fermented preparation of Korean origin made from vegetables seasoned with spices and whose most widespread recipe uses Chinese cabbage as a basic ingredient.

Kombucha:

It is a non-alcoholic fermented beverage based on tea or a sugary infusion. Fermentation is achieved through a culture of bacteria and yeasts. This transforms the tea or infusion into a drink with a wide range of vitamins, enzymes, minerals and essential organic acids.

Bruise:

Maca is an Andean tuber with numerous properties: it increases fertility, stimulates libido, reduces stress and also fatigue, among others.

Matcha Tea:

The word ‘matcha’ means ‘powdered tea’ and as such, this drink comes directly from ground green tea leaves. Matcha powders are added to hot water, so it preserves its properties much better. These are some of them: it stimulates the mind and relaxes the body, helps keep arteries healthy and controls hypertension, strengthens the immune system, helps prevent signs of Alzheimer’s and helps burn fat, among others.

Probiotics:

They are microorganisms that cause health benefits when consumed. They are found naturally in the body, but can also be present in some foods such as yogurt or kefir.

Flax seeds:

This variety of seeds is considered one of the most powerful plant-based foods on the planet. They are very rich in Omega3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fiber. In addition, recent studies have found evidence that they help reduce diabetes and heart disease.

Skyr:

This is Icelandic yogurt, which is characterized by containing much less fat than Greek and other conventional yogurts. It is very rich in calcium and, if taken with sugar, its taste is not as bitter as that of other products in its category.

Teriyaki:

It is a method of cooking meat invented in Japan, in which the food is roasted in an oven but previously marinated in a mixture of sauces and liquids native to this Asian country.

wagyu:

Wagyu beef is derived from a bovine breed native to Japan that is said to live in the utmost comfort. Wagyu meat stands out, mainly, for its honeyed texture, a large amount of fat infiltrated in the muscle, which is responsible for its flavor and an aroma that leaves no one indifferent. It is also very healthy and rich in omega-3 and omega-6 because its marbling contains almost all unsaturated fats (‘the good ones’) and, therefore, very little saturated fat.

