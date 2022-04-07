Champions League | The king of Europe beats the champion

The Real Madrid once again shows its best version in Europe. Still with the spectacular comeback against Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabéu in the retina, Carlo Ancelotti’s men stormed Stamford Bridge today to take the European champion ahead and make it clear that it will be necessary to sweat ink to get them out of their competition .

Follow after this ad

Real Madrid took to the field with personality. the meringue team, aware of what had happened last year against the same rival, he was not willing to let himself be intimidated and was very involved from the first minute. It was strange to see the team when they took to the pitch as their usual white socks had been replaced by blue ones. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were very recognizable: they bit into Chelsea’s ball exit and counterattacked with great danger.

Thus, after a first local arrival when barely 28 seconds had elapsed, the first shot on goal was by Eder Militao. Chelsea tried to control the ball and create dangerous chances but it was impossible. Real Madrid was unshakable and those from London could not find any loophole.

In fact, those of Ancelotti were clearly superior without leaving a millimeter to creation blue. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric marked the tempo, although It was Fede Valverde who provided the always necessary dynamism to the midfield. The charrúa stole, passed, broke lines and became a constant focus of problems for the European champions.









Vinicius culminated a sensational play between Fede Valverde and Karim Benzema by hitting the crossbar in the 9th minute. However, this was only White’s first warning. And the second was a goal. Vinicius served perfectly for Karim Benzema to clinch the 0-1 with a sensational header that Mendy could not do anything about in the 20th minute.

Karim Benzema exhibition

Nor could he do anything against a new French header three minutes later. This time it was Luka Modric the one who launched a millimetric pass to the Frenchman’s skull so that he would disguise himself as Carlos Santillana again and double the advantage. A 0-2 in the 23rd minute was a result that not even the most optimistic would have dared to predict, although the goal difference could have been increased by a header from Eder Militao (minute 29) and a good play by Dani Carvajal (32′ ) that ended up saving Mendy.

AND when the visitors had it best, Chelsea was reborn. It was in the 38th minute when Havertz culminated a good team move that ended at Jorginho’s feet. The Italian international served perfectly for the talented German footballer to close the gap. Karim Benzema could have sentenced the film in the 41st minute, but Karim Benzema threw Vinicius’ perfect assists wide for 1-3.

Despite not having the best moment of the season, Real Madrid is clearly superior to its version of last year. Chelsea is not the same as last year at this point either. Despite the undoubted quality of its pieces, Thomas Tuchel’s team does not exhibit the power that led him to win the title of European champion. And this has been demonstrated today. The whites know how to choose the key moments to put all the meat on the grill. This happened in the second leg of the round of 16 against PSG and it also happened today.

And just a few seconds after the restart, Real Madrid struck again. Karim Benzema reappeared on the scene to make the third for the Whites. Éder Militao launched a ball from his own area that ended at Mendy’s feet. However, the French goalkeeper was unable to control him reliably and tried to pass Antonio Rüdiger in the best possible way. The one who should be the next Ballon d’Or was there to take advantage of the mistake and make it 1-3.

‘The one you’ve messed up, chicken’.

Mendy and Rüdiger ‘gift’ the third to Benzema. #LaCasaDelFootball pic.twitter.com/piQ81I70dP – Soccer on Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 6, 2022

There will be those who criticize the performances of the goalkeeper when they play against Real Madrid. However, It would be good to tell them that these things do not always happen by chance. Karim Benzema has an unusual intelligence, an instinct, to sense where the ball is going to end up and press at the right moment. It happened with Ulreich and also with Karius. He also happened with Donnarumma and today with Mendy. Something will have the water when they bless it…

And it wasn’t just Benzema: all the Real Madrid players were much more intense than their rivals. Despite the fact that they were exposed to being left out of Europe practically without having to play the second leg, Thomas Tuchel’s men were unable to take a divided ball and all the balls ended up on merengue feet.

That’s how it was until Romelu Lukaku jumped onto the pitch in minute 64 to take the place of Pulisic. With a reference 9, Chelsea began to be more fluid in the game while Real Madrid’s line of four took a step back. He missed a clear chance in the 68th and Mount watched as his long shot narrowly missed just seconds later.

The midfield was running out of physique and Eduardo Camavinga jumped onto the pitch to relieve Toni Kroos. There was just over a quarter of an hour left and the news for the whites was unbeatable. The last minutes left a good stop to a long shot from James and see Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos again with the elastic merengue. This is how the minutes passed without too much trouble for a Real Madrid team that experienced a much more placid final stretch than they would have expected. He had tamed the lion in his own stadium.

With this important victory Carlo Ancelotti’s team makes it very clear that they are very serious about the title and present their credentials. He has done it by beating the champion and one of the great favorites. The Santiago Bernabéu will pass judgment, although Real Madrid have all the aces in hand to reach the semi-finals.