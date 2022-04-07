Carla Estrada boasts her unforgettable meeting with Steven Spielberg

For Carla Estrada Last Sunday, March 27, will go down in the history of his life as one of the most memorable nights, not only because he was able to applaud his son’s nomination Carlos Lopez Estrada in the category of Best Animated Feature from inside the Dolby Theater, without also having the opportunity to experience the excitement of the Oscars in the first person. Excited by the impressive logistics of the delivery, the Mexican producer had the opportunity to see movie idols up close, such as Steven Spielberg, Pedro Almodovar and William of the Bull. Through her Instagram account, the creator of Dawn has been sharing the most special moments he experienced on the big night of the Oscars where he had the opportunity to dine at the same table as the creator of ET and jurassic-park.

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican producer shared a photo next to the renowned filmmaker whom she was very close to during one of the parties in honor of the award ceremony: “With Steven Spielberg having dinner at the same table at the Oscars after party. He couldn’t believe it. Well, I still don’t believe it. He is a super simple and fun person ”wrote the Mexican. During an interview with the program First handCarla gave more details of her unforgettable meeting with Spielberg: “It is a night in which you rub shoulders with people, that is, imagine me taking photos with Steven Spielberg, at the same table, it is more!, not just taking photos, we were at the same table at the after party”he explained.

The producer acknowledged that, although Spielberg is a very kind person, his presence left her speechless: “I told my son: ‘You’re going to say that I’m the worst, but I’m very excited to be in front of this man.’ Also, I’m going to tell you something, super simple, his wife, the simplest. It was a very special night, very wonderful”, narrated. Carla announced that her son, her son, Carlos, not only had her presence at the gala: “Knowing that my whole family was there, imagine what Carlos got, not just a ticket for me, a ticket for Óscar, for the aunts, the nieces, no, no, outrageous, we were all there”.

The filmmaker also had the support of Óscar del Toro, the producer’s ex-husband, who plays a very important role in the young man’s life as a father figure: “Óscar, for Carlos, is his father, he is the person who has been with him, in his awards, in his efforts, in his illnesses, in hospitals and also enjoying this, of course”said the producer proudly, who recognized that in more than 30 years as a producer she had never felt an emotion like the one she experienced with her son’s nomination: “It is much more impressive to be enjoying what your son is doing, I feel like the luckiest and happiest mom. It was a spectacular night, really.”. Carla acknowledged that she shed many tears of joy: “I cried since the plane’s tire touched Los Angeles, tears came to my eyes, Carlos told me: ‘But why are you crying?’ and I told him: ‘It’s just a great emotion’”he acknowledged.

Mitzy, the mastermind behind her dress

For her first Oscar gala, Carla Estrada entrusted Mitzy to make the spectacular black dress that she wore to parade on the red carpet. The producer is not the first Mexican to trust the designer for an event of international stature, in 2000, Thalia shone with its own light in his religious wedding with Tommy Mottola with a Michoacan dress. To complement her look, Carla wore jewelry from Charlie Lapsonpieces that left her shocked: “I did tell her: ‘The truth is I don’t want to bring these jewels, because you never know’, she told me: ‘Don’t worry, anything can happen, they are insured, just sign me here’. which, by the way, Óscar told me: ‘No, no, you don’t sign, if anything happens, I’d better sign it’ and Óscar signed it’. Mitzy didn’t make me sign anything huh”, he commented jokingly about the great relationship he has with the Mexican designer.



