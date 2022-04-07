Carla Estrada believes Will Smith’s Oscar slap was planned

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.04.2022 12:26:03





Carla Estrada attended the gala of the Oscar as a companion of his son, the filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estradawho had been nominated for Best Animated Feature for Raya and the last dragon. Like Eugenio Derbez, the producer witnessed the blow he gave her Will Smith to Chris Rock during the ceremony, a scene that the famous believes it was planned.

In an interview for the show windowing, Carla Estrada mentioned that the mishap between the Oscar winner and the comedian created a lot of tension inside of the Dolby Theaterwhere the Academy Awards were held.

“It was a total silence, a resounding silence. Yes, it was an uncomfortable moment for many, but I really insisted that this was written in a script, that they knew that maybe something could happen, “said Carla Estrada.

The soap opera producer indicated that she is against any act of violence, although she stressed that the writers possibly anticipated the reaction that Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett could have had.

“He did not justify Will Smith’s action because it was honestly an unnecessary aggression”he added.

He confessed that he wanted Carlos López Estrada to win an Oscar at the age of 33, but clarified that perhaps “it was not the best thing for his son” at this time.

“I asked God that: ‘that it be the best for my son, but yes it made me angry and yes I got angry, because he is my sonI was there and I wanted him to win”, he commented between laughs.

He talks about the veto against Derbez and Sasha’s complaint

The producer was questioned about the accusation of abuse she made Sasha Sokol against Luis de Llanowhose relationship happened when she was 14 years old and he was 39.

“It’s very difficult for me to judge that kind of thing, it’s just okay what Sasha did. They are two totally different times, the time when this happened and now, but yes It is very important that women raise their voices at any time and at any time because there are still many women who are hurt, who are attacked and do not raise their voices,” she said.

And he added: “It is a sum of efforts, and well I think Luis has totally changed his life and that he is a great father and grandfather., but your story comes backyour past comes back, so you water everyone.”

Regarding the alleged veto of Eugenio Derbez on Televisa, Estrada mentioned the following: “I don’t know, I’m not an executive of the company and I don’t know if he vetoed it or not.”

amt

​