Camilo and Evaluna’s baby was born. Why is it called Indigo?

This Wednesday, April 6, Indigo was born, the first daughter of Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry and Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner. Her birth, this Wednesday, has not yet been officially announced by her parents, but friends of the artists already congratulate them on social networks.

What we know. The girl was born in Miami, in the couple’s house, a source close to the family informed El País. The birth has been controversial, the parents did not want to know the sex of the baby and the date on which the delivery was scheduled was not known.

Five months ago, Camilo declared in a televised interview that Indigo is a neutral name “because we don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl. Besides I love everything that has to do with indigo, when we were in India and saw the Indigo dyes and how they work I fell in love”, he said.

The singer expressed that he likes the color indigo blue, its spiritual and mystical connotation that goes hand in hand with light. “It is something that I wanted my first son, daughter or daughter to be. I love that it’s called Indigo.”

In October, the couple announced through a video clip that they were expecting their first child. In it Evaluna sings: “And it’s that good things take time sometimes, I had to wait for you 9 months” and points to his belly. While Camilo expresses “If I think you’re coming, I shake like a custard. To do with you, I already have a thousand plans”.

Count. Camilo, 28, and Evaluna, 24, began their romantic relationship eight years ago and got married in February 2020. The couple is very media-oriented and brings together thousands of fans under the label of Tribe and the motto of love is our revolution.

At the beginning of their relationship, they shared a section on the actress’s YouTube channel called “Lunes de Camilo y Evaluna” where they made recipes, covers, talked about their lives and were travel vloggers, getting a large fan base to get hooked on their story.

Camilio began his musical career as a child in his native Colombia after winning the Factor X contest. His internationalization came in 2020 with his album For the first timenominated for a Latin Grammy, has since won three gramophones.

Echeverry has also written the lyrics for the songs of Natti Natasha, Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Ozuna, Karol G among others.

While Evaluna began her musical career in 2009 and a year later she joined the cast of Grachi, a youth series on Nickelodeon Latin America. She also participated in the movie Hot Pursuit where she shared the screen with Sofía Vergara and Reese Witherspoon. She and in the Latin American series Club 57.

With information of the country.





