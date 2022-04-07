Camila Cabello wears a translucent ‘underboob’ top in a photo shoot

Camila Hair shot a simple but glamorous photo shoot during a daytime stroll through the streets of London.

in your account Instagram shared a reel of photos in which she was shown dressed in a patterned set of Dries Van Notenconsisting of a black mesh top with a low neckline underboobs and round neckline that highlighted her petite waist and curvaceous figure. Dio Lee.

He added baggy black pants with artistic prints of Fireworks matching an overzise coat with more prints, lapel collar and large buttons, valued at $2,218 dollars ($44,668 Mexican pesos).

The fancy set was combined with black platform ankle boots, hoop earrings and multiple rings in both hands.

The celebrity posed with her chocolate-colored hair styled in straight strands parted in the middle and a defined face with make-up tan, lipstick naked, cat eyes black and blush rosy on the cheeks.

She was later seen in the same outfit heading to the facility. BBC Studios for a stellar participation in radius 1

She was captured by paparazzi getting out of a luxurious black van with a glass of coffee in his hands and a relaxed and friendly attitude, he even stopped to pose in front of the cameras and greet the people present.

In previous days he shared several Photographs from other sessions he shot under a rock styleeven showed off a new haircut in the style of the nineties.

In a photo reel, she wore black panties over fishnet stockings and a translucent blazer in the style braless signed by Givenchy.

For his part, he shared a photo in which he posed with a maxi dress clipped from Tom Ford long sleeves and fitted skirt.

Camila has been working in recent months on her new album titled Family and in social networks has been sharing details of the launchingwhich will be next April 8.

Meanwhile, he recorded a special concert for his fans in collaboration with TikTok, which will be out a day before the album and has been promoting his recent singles; one of them Bam Bam beside Ed Sheeran

The interpreter of havana and the British singer co-wrote the song and recorded the music video. Since it was officially released, the single has been placed as a favorite of its fans.

While the debut of FamilyCamila prepares to be part of the benefit concert in favor of people in need and displaced by the war in ukraineorganized by ITV.

The Show of two hours aims to raise funds for the humanitarian appeal of the CI skipped Emergency for Disasters (DEC) to cover the expenses of saving Ukrainians in the midst of the Russian invasion. The concert is expected to raise more than $4 million.

Next to the celebrity Cuban-American, Ed Sheeran, Snow PatrolEmeli Sande and Gregory Porter will take the stage at the Resorts World Arena Birmingham on March 29 for the concert.

