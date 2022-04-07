Camila Cabello: “Rosalía and Willow do what they want and that’s how artists should be” | Videos | Music

Camila Cabello knows that it is not easy to combine the artist who makes global successes with the most intimate artist who searches in his collective imagination for inspiration to be faithful to what he thinks and feels. Familyher third studio album, is a project in which the singer takes a trip to her Latin roots, launching a cry in defense of the rights of her community while doing the difficult job of finding those hits that will break her in the war of streaming.

“Family has different meanings. I grew up in Miami and my culture and my family have been a huge part of my personality and my life. The last ten years I’ve been working and making records in Los Angeles and I missed that,” explains the pop star in an interview for LOS40 on the occasion of the album’s release. “After doing havana there were a lot of producers wanted to work with me to recreate the hit, but i didn’t feel like it was authentic. Now I write with Latin producers with whom I talk about Celia Cruz, Alejandro Sanz and Alejandro Fernández, I talk about songs that inspired me and that made me fall in love with music.

Two songs emerged from that creative process that marked the paths that Camila Cabello is going to take from now on. She does not forget the more pop sense that her previous works had, but she addresses what really moves and inspires her. On Lola, without going any further, has the close collaboration of Yotuel. “Wrote the anthem homeland and life in a very big moment for the people of Cuba. It was the first time they had hope. I don’t remember if I wrote that song before or after the movement, but I made it thinking of the people who have lived in a dictatorship for more than fifty years. Opportunities are very limited by government oppression.”

the other song is to the teeth. Camila Cabello knows that music in Spanish has gained a lot of strength on the international scene and for this Latin song with hit potential, she has had the exponent with the greatest projection. We are obviously talking about María Becerra. “I want to get closer to Latin music and sing more in Spanish. I’m going to move further in that direction,” she admits. “Months after writing to the teeth I heard the song What else then? by J Balvin and Maria Becerra. I loved her voice and the way she writes her melodies sounded similar to the way I write mine, so I sent it to her. She is humble, funny and I loved working with her.”

And in the search for these new references, Camila Cabello does not forget Rosalía. She has long since become an inspiration to the artist, though the release of mommy, the new album by the Catalan, has only confirmed it. “Love it The Versace Combi. Love it like a G. I love everything mommy“, he says, later stating that Willow, with whom he has done psychofreak for Family, and Rosalía have a lot in common. “Both of them have an attitude towards music and being artists that is very similar and inspires me a lot. They do whatever they want and I think that’s how artists should be, put ourselves to the test and make the purest and most authentic music“.

