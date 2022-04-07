Camila Cabello reveals the Top 3 artists with whom she would like to collaborate | Music

The new studio album Camila Hair is about to see the light. After waiting longer than we would have liked, Family he is almost among us (April 8). This means that the Cuban is in full promotion of this work and in one of those meetings with the press she has revealed the Top 3 artists with whom she would like to collaborate.

“I love hearing and feeling the music of Gracie Abrams. I love Gracie. My 3 queens right now would be Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift. I’m listening Folklore and Evermore by Taylor, punisher by Phoebe Bridgers and This Is What It Feels Like of Abrams. Who would I like to collaborate with? You’re kidding? With all three, at the same time or individually. I do not care. I love them “confessed the soloist with a wide smile on her face, aware of how much she would enjoy these duets.

It would be something that fans would also enjoy since Camila Cabello was already the opening artist for Taylor Swift during the Reputation Tour in 2018 in which Broods and Charli XCX also participated.

For now we will have to wait since his most imminent album, Familia, confirmed collaborations include Ed Sheeran, Willow, Yotuel and María Becerra. With the British artist it is not the first time that he has shared a song since they previously performed south of the border in No 6 Collaborations Project.

Camila Cabello has also escaped from her lips the name of one of the most famous stars of the moment. Because the latest album that the Cuban has been enjoying on loop in recent days is Motomami by Rosalía.

The countdown to the release of the third studio album of Camila Cabello’s career has begun and the interpreter is about to present it live and direct in a spectacular show that can be followed through TikTok.

Family: Welcome to the Family It will be an immersive musical experience that will be broadcast live. During this event, Camila will present live the new songs from her new album. The show can be followed on Camila Cabello’s account on April 8 at 01:00 (Spanish time) and on April 9 at 20:00 (Spanish time).

To leave us wanting to enjoy this event, Camila has uploaded a video on her social networks where we see everything she has prepared for the show. And it seems really crazy. In the images we see the star dancing surrounded by dancers, wearing incredible festive looks and climbing on a huge giant swing.