Camila Cabello premieres another song from ‘Familia’: ‘Boys don’t cry’ | Music

Just over a week left Camila Hair release your new studio album: Family. A new album that we have been hearing about for the last two years and of which the artist herself has been presenting a good list of songs until today when she has presented Boys do n’t cry in her official accounts.

It is the second premiere that the Cuban performs on her social networks and that comes just 24 hours after the premiere of the fragment of Everyone at this party. Two beautiful songs whose theme seems to be inspired by the relationship now broken with Shawn Mendes.

These are not the first songs that Camila Cabello’s followers can listen to before her album, Familia, goes on sale next April 8. This is the singer’s third studio album, after Romance and Camila. An album with Latin sounds that wants to show the artist’s family ties, with lyrics about her daily life. Some of the songs are already known, such as those already released Don’t go yetwhere he mixed cumbia and pop, or the recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Bam Bamwith a catchy melody full of onomatopoeia.

To the two official singles we must add the presentations of others such as The good lifea tribute song to her Mexican roots, which she sang at the Tiny Desk concert, Family, Lolaa song composed together with the Cuban Yotuel; to the teeth, a song in Spanish sung as a duo with the Argentine artist María Becerra; and a collaboration with Willow titled Phychofreak.

All of them, along with the rest of the songs that will complete the album’s tracklist, will be played at a live event with which Camila Cabello will premiere her album Familia in front of her family. “There are other songs on the album that are only in Spanish and have a completely different sound. Who I am as an artist and as a person is something that is always changing. I think that in this society where everything is focused on the individual, and the success of the individual, you experience more happiness when you are with other people; that is the message of the album” Camila confessed during an interview with LOS40.

“This album is all my fucking heart. Family comes out on April 8, 2022” Camila Cabello posted on her social networks. For the occasion, Camila has had the production of Edgar Barrera, Cheche Alera and Ricky Reed in several of his themes. We will have to wait to confirm if they are the producers of the album or there are several involved in this recording that will arrive within a month.

This is the song list of Family by Camila Cabello