Camila Cabello appears with blue hair in the style of Karol G | Music

The interpreter announced her new single in Spanish: “But Loca por ti”

Camila Cabello is entering a new musical era with the upcoming release of her album “Familia”, closer to her roots by including songs and rhythms that remind us of the Latin flavor; now, she advanced a fragment of her next single “Pero Loca Por Ti” and she did it wearing an electric blue wig.

In the preview, we see the American-Cuban interpreter in a very seductive mood, while wearing a look that reminded some of the hair color Karol G uses: blue and bright, but of course, with her own style.

“I’m crazy, but crazy for you. Even in my dreams you make me suffer. I saw you with your ex and I wanted to die. I don’t want to share you, I want you just for myself. Do you understand me? That my body lights up. When You kiss me, I get depressed”, Camila sings in the advance of the song, which is available to pre-save on streaming platforms.

This new single will join songs like “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran and “Don’t Go Yet”, which explore sounds attached to the Latin pop vibe that is so fashionable.

“Familia”, Camila Cabello’s new album will be released on April 8.