Cameron Diaz businesswoman

Cameron Díaz made his debut on the big screen in The Mask (1994), a film in which he acted alongside Jim Carrey, and which would be his step to stardom, as he soon became an international celebrity at 22 years of age. Her acting level and her indisputable beauty led her to be among the 20 highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood, according to data published by Box Office Mojo in 2016.

Among her career are movies like Madness of love in Vegas, Charlie’s Angels, My best friend’s wedding, and Bad teachings, being also recognized for being the voice of Fiona in the famous Shrek movie saga (2002- 14) produced by Dreamworks. Therefore, it was surprising that in 2018 the actress announced her retirement from the world of acting, creating her own brand of wines, Avaline.

After his retirement, Cameron Díaz ventured as a businesswoman

Once away from the spotlight, the actress who gave life to Kimberly Wallace in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), decided to start a business in the liquor area, creating together with the businesswoman Katherine Powerr the brand Avaline, focused on the sale of wines created in a clean way (without the use of synthetic pesticides) with organic grapes fermented to perfection, as described on the official product page. In addition, they do not use unnecessary additives, and seek to be transparent with their customers about what they are consuming, which shows that they are aware of the behavior of the modern consumer.

Fortunately, things have gone well for the businesswomen, as Power mentioned in an interview with CNN Business that due to the confinement due to the current pandemic, the demand for the online product has increased. Nielsen Company (specializing in information, data and market measurement) has reported that online alcohol sales increased 200%, of which 68% is in the consumption of wine.

For Cameron Díaz, the important thing is the direct sale of wine, because it allows them to give personalized attention to their clients, in addition to being more accessible and daily, which seems to have an effect, since they reported more than 21,000 cases sold between July and December 2020 Her success as a businesswoman seems to confirm why the actress does not miss acting, although she does not close the doors to a possible return.

What was the reason you retired from acting?

During an interview on Hart to Heart last year, Cameron mentioned that she needed a life change that would allow her to own her time, making her routine something she could handle on her own. And it is not for less, in a period of 10 years the actress participated in 22 productions of Hollywood, which prevented him from focusing on basic aspects of life, such as his family.

Therefore, moving away from the screens allowed her to marry the musician Benji Madden in 2015, beginning to form a family together, because in 2020 the actress announced that they had become the parents of a girl. In social networks, Díaz is constantly active, showing that her change has suited her quite well, assuring that it is fun to have a more private life, where her time is hers alone, and she is living her way. @worldwide