Cameron Diaz assured that her way of seeing beauty changed with motherhood – Eme – 04/06/2022
Cameron Diaz He walked away from the cameras in 2014 because he wanted to dedicate himself to his personal and family life. Some time later, she had a girl (at 47 years old) thanks to the surrogacy method.
Together with her husband, Benji Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, and Raddix, her daughter, they have opted for a quiet life, enjoying that they can live thanks to the years they worked when they were young.
What’s more, Diaz She is the owner and founder of a wine brand called Avaline, so she continues to work hard. However, being a mother has been the most demanding role to date.
In a recent interview, the woman told how being a mother has helped her detach herself from the ‘toxic thoughts’ of Hollywood related to the beauty and being a woman.
According to the actress, the maternity It has helped her to strengthen her self-esteem and to accept herself as she is, regardless of her age: “The last thing I think about every day, perhaps not at all during the day, is my appearance,” confessed the retired actress in the Michelle Visage’s ‘Rule Breakers’ podcast.
She added: “Women who have children my daughter’s age are literally like 20 years younger than me. It’s interesting because I’m not there. And that’s totally fine. But I want to feel vital for my daughter.”
In addition, he also acknowledged that when he was a young star he felt pressured to meet the expectations of beauty that imposes Hollywood. Now, you want to relate to his body and how he looks in a different way.
“I don’t want it to be about how I look… My body is strong, my body is capable. Why treat him cruelly if he has brought me here?” He explained Cameron Diaz.
Although she knows that she is a fairly old new mother, her interest is to be able to make the most of her healthy body and be an energetic mother to her little girl.