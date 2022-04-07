Cameron Diaz assured that her way of seeing beauty changed with motherhood – Eme – 04/06/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Cameron Diaz He walked away from the cameras in 2014 because he wanted to dedicate himself to his personal and family life. Some time later, she had a girl (at 47 years old) thanks to the surrogacy method.

Together with her husband, Benji Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, and Raddix, her daughter, they have opted for a quiet life, enjoying that they can live thanks to the years they worked when they were young.

What’s more, Diaz She is the owner and founder of a wine brand called Avaline, so she continues to work hard. However, being a mother has been the most demanding role to date.

In a recent interview, the woman told how being a mother has helped her detach herself from the ‘toxic thoughts’ of Hollywood related to the beauty and being a woman.

According to the actress, the maternity It has helped her to strengthen her self-esteem and to accept herself as she is, regardless of her age: “The last thing I think about every day, perhaps not at all during the day, is my appearance,” confessed the retired actress in the Michelle Visage’s ‘Rule Breakers’ podcast.

She added: “Women who have children my daughter’s age are literally like 20 years younger than me. It’s interesting because I’m not there. And that’s totally fine. But I want to feel vital for my daughter.”

In addition, he also acknowledged that when he was a young star he felt pressured to meet the expectations of beauty that imposes Hollywood. Now, you want to relate to his body and how he looks in a different way.

“I don’t want it to be about how I look… My body is strong, my body is capable. Why treat him cruelly if he has brought me here?” He explained Cameron Diaz.

Although she knows that she is a fairly old new mother, her interest is to be able to make the most of her healthy body and be an energetic mother to her little girl.