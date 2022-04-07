“Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore are on the list”: Daniel Radcliffe participated in a hot questionnaire

UNITED STATES-. Monday April 4 Daniel Radcliffe was featured on the British radio show Capital Breakfast to promote his new movie Lost City, in which he co-stars with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, but the Harry Potter star ended up in a much different conversation than expected. And it is that the hosts asked the actor a couple of burning questions.

On the radio show, hosts Roman Kemp, Siân Welby and Sonny Jay introduced a little game to Radcliffe. The actor had to answer the bawdy questions honestly, because if one of his fans refused, he would be “punished” by having to complete an unpleasant task. One of the first questions was to name three celebrities he is in love with, and the star had no problem.

“Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is there,” he quickly replied. Radcliffe. One of the hosts called out the actor for his “old school” choices, however he didn’t mind his warning and said, “Those people are still around!” As for the third celebrity, the star named the actress Juno Temple.

Daniel Radcliffe is very much in love

“Juno Temple! I have worked with her, she is beautiful and I would not mind saying her name, ”he exclaimed. Radcliffe. The actors worked together on the horror film horns 2013. Despite having no problem with burning questions, he was unwilling to answer what is the “most money” he spent on an item. “I mean, you can say art is waste, right?” the star joked.

Despite having three great platonic loves, Radcliffe he is very much in love with his girlfriend Erin Darkwith whom he recently attended the premiere of Lost City. “I have a very nice life. I have been with my girlfriend for almost a decade. We are very happy. I’m very happy with how everything has gone so far,” the actor said in a recent interview.



