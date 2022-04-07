Britney Spears worries her fans after disappearing from Instagram

Britney Spears appears to have deleted her Instagram account.

Fans were left confused after the pop star disappeared from the social media platform. As of Wednesday, March 16, her account can no longer be found on Instagram.

The 40-year-old singer’s Twitter account, where she has almost 56 million followers, is still active.

However, Spears hasn’t posted anything since she slammed her sister, Jamie Lynn, on January 15.

Fans tweeted their confusion over Spears’ absence on Instagram.

“BRITNEY WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR INSTAGRAM,” one fan wrote.

Another asked: “Where IS @britneyspears on @instagram?!”

“Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account. I’m going to deactivate all my social networks. I can not live without the videos of her, ”said a third person.

Someone else said, “What happened to Britney Spears’ Instagram account?”

Earlier this month, fans were elated after the singer referred to Sam Asghari as her “husband” in a post on the platform.

The singer has been dating the Iranian model and personal trainer since 2016. They announced their engagement in 2021.

Though many already suspected the couple had secretly tied the knot, Spears quietly confirmed that it was in an Instagram post shared on Friday, March 4.