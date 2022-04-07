Britney Spears won’t pay her mother Lynne’s attorney fees

Britney Spears has responded to the last request Lynne Spears made before the courts to request that it be his famous daughter who pays the fees of the lawyers and advisers which, according to her, she hired to help her get rid of the legal guardianship that was imposed on her in 2008.

Pop princess assured through its own representatives that there is no legal basis that requires her to pay the bill that her mother has incurred, which amounts to $663,202 dollars. In the legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight Britney notes that “there is no authority that supports the idea that a ward can be held liable for third party attorneys’ fees.” In short, her argument is that the people Lynne decides to hire at the time, and the money she owes them, are her business alone.

Britney’s lawyer has once again insisted that she has been “the sole breadwinner for her entire family” for too long. However, does not rule out that the famous artist decides to make a punctual payment to her mother, but that would be a decision solely and exclusively hersnot an obligation.

Instead, Lynne’s attorneys argue that had it not been for her support and efforts to try to modify and terminate legal guardianship over the last two and a half years, her daughter would not have regained control of her life.

