Britney Spears reveals that her youngest son has inherited her musical talent

The pop star has indicated that she is very proud of her two offspring, whom she has called “geniuses”

It seems that the youngest son of Britney Spears has inherited his musical talent. The pop star, 40, hasn’t hesitated to show off her “babies”: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she has called “geniuses” in a new Instagram post, which she has shared with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The singer has revealed that her little “Jayden can play jazz and literally anything on the piano”. “Her gift of hers scares me,” she has written herself, noting that After watching ‘Green Boo’k, the Oscar-winning film about pianist Don Shirley, Jayden once “sat down and immediately started playing the blues… It’s scary how good it is.”has added.

“It drives me crazy because they’re so tall and they’re still growing,” she reflected. “There are many things that I cannot share with all of you because my children are very reserved, which I love, but I will tell you that they are both extremely talented and I am incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life.”

“It’s crazy how time flies… My kids are so big now,” she said. “I know… I know… it’s really hard for any mom, especially a mom with kids, to watch them grow up so fast! and she has added: “I am extremely lucky because both of my babies are so chivalrous and so kind that I must have done something right.” concludes the interpreter of ‘Baby one more time’.